Victim, driver named in fatal Sauk County crash

Police tape istock, generic file photo

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the driver and the pedestrian killed in a deadly crash last week.

Mikayla Seguin, 17, of North Freedom was driving a 2003 Toyota Highlander when it struck and killed 25-year-old utility worker Zane Reilly of Edgerton.

Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said the collision occurred just before 8 a.m. Nov. 22 along State Highway 23 in the town of Franklin.

Callers reported Reilly was hit by Seguin while trying to unload utility equipment from a trailer which was attached to a 2012 Ford F450 pickup truck.

Investigation showed that after the Highlander initially hit the man, the SUV kept moving south along the road before it rolled and came to a rest in the middle of the lane. Reilly was found dead in the southbound lane.

Seguin has been cooperating with investigators, Meister said, and had remained on scene after the crash. The highway was shut down for about five hours after the crash to allow for deputies to investigate the scene. Investigation of the crash remains ongoing.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

