The forest is quiet. Snow has hushed it. A deer softly makes its way through the laden pines. He steps on a trail. Snap.

The meadow is abuzz. Spring flowers are blooming and pollinators dart and dance. A skunk lolls by for a sniff of a newly opened bloom on a trail. Snap.

The stream is languid. The summer sun is casting shadows along the blue riffles. A coyote approaches. He drinks along the trail’s edge. Snap.

These animals, and thousands more, have been captured and documented with Snapshot Wisconsin, a partnership to monitor wildlife year-round using a statewide network of trail cameras. The project provides data needed for wildlife management decision support.

It is also an opportunity for individuals, families, and students to get involved in monitoring the state’s most valuable resources. Volunteers can host a trail camera, after an application process, and/or help identify animals in photographs.

There are a lot of photographs. Christine Anhalt-Depies is a participatory research scientist for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and has been Snapshot Wisconsin project coordinator since 2019.

“There are over 2,000 trail cameras statewide. The trail cameras have taken over 74 million photos.” She continued, “It is the largest, and most expensive, trail camera network in North America.”

In those 74 million photos, a great swath of wildlife diversity. From the smallest animals, like chipmunks and squirrels, to gigantic animals, like bear and moose, rare in the state of Wisconsin.

Trail cameras have caught turkeys and sandhill cranes, raccoons and fawns, elk and coyote. Cougars, golden eagles, and whooping cranes have also been photographed. Anhalt-Depies particularly likes those photos where more than one species are in the frame. A deer comes upon a skunk with the skunk’s tail raised. What happened? She also likes the simple beauty of Wisconsin’s wild lands, enjoying, for example, “A red fox against a snowy background,” she said. “It’s beautiful.”

Craig Olsen is a volunteer trail camera host. He lives in Baraboo on 14 acres of woods he’s owned for more than 40 years. He had a couple of trail cameras out on his property for fun, but there was no method to it.

“Joining the DNR program,” he said, “not only allowed us to collect data to be used by others, but gave us an accurate log of what wildlife was living in the woods.”

The camera, provided by the DNR, on his property has taken over 16,000 photos. Squirrels, deer, rabbits are common. But, he’s also captured foxes, coyotes, weasels, hawks, and much more. Olsen said, “Knowing that diversity is critical to healthy woodlands, we expected to see the usual animals but hoped to see less common ones, too.” Mission successful.

The core function of Snapshot Wisconsin is to collect and monitor wildlife data that will, in turn, help the Wisconsin DNR make wildlife decisions.

The pilot program began in a few Wisconsin counties in 2016. It went statewide in 2018. Snapshot Wisconsin currently has over 1,800 volunteers contributing, collectively, 20,000 hours annually.

There are volunteer opportunities for trail camera hosts in every county in the state. The organization’s bigger need is to catalog the thousands upon thousands of photos being taken – that of a raven, a fawn, a turkey, a buck – so as to further contribute to the health of Wisconsin’s environment.

“Participation in the program,” Olsen noted, “allows us to help with conservation of not only our property, but of woodlands across the state.”

Anhalt-Depies is eager for more participants like Olsen. Expanding the amount of volunteers will help. Expanding the application of the data will help. She asked, “How can we find new ways to use this data to help our efforts?” Expanding Snapshot Wisconsin by collaborating with other organizations is another goal. Perhaps the initiative can be used more in local classrooms, or 4-H Clubs, or at local nature centers.

“This program is an efficient and effective way to monitor populations,” Anhalt-Depies said. “The photos taken support wildlife management and science as a whole.” She continued, “Without the public’s support this effort would not be possible.”

For more information on how to participate visit www.dnr.wisconsin.gov. It’s a snap.