Walnut Hill Bible Church has been rooted and reaching in Baraboo for 175 years and counting

The church started small.

When the Baptist church in Baraboo began, in a rough old log schoolhouse in 1847, there were five members. Make that eight, to include the Father, the Son, and the Holy Ghost.

Reverend Peter Conrad, an itinerant preacher from the state of New York, who found the Baraboo area “exceedingly wild and romantic,” delivered sermons to a handful of Wisconsin settlers: George Nelson, Mary Ann Clark, Warren Brewster, Robert and Annie Crawford. Conrad soon saw that the “Divine Spirit” was “setting it home” to the hearts of Baraboo’s residents.

The church started small but has grown.

Most any Sunday now, atop East Street, near downtown, some 500 congregants come to, notes their doctrine and covenant, “celebrate God through worship, cultivate growth in Christ, care for one another, and communicate Christ to the world.” This, the Walnut Hill Bible Church does, through sermons, missions that span the globe, and, oftentimes, with toe tapping praise songs. Guitars are riffing regal hymns during a service, while the drum kit declares something, through snare drum whack and cymbal crash, something about community and the spirit of a people and a place.

“Before I loved God, I loved my church,” stated Walnut Hill Bible Church’s senior pastor Dan Gunderson.

On staff since 2000, and the church’s senior pastor the last four years, he was born into the church. The son of Chuck and Ruth Gunderson, who met as teachers at Baraboo High School, Dan Gunderson received his ministerial training at Northwestern College and Bethel Seminary, both in Minnesota, and at the Trinity Evangelical Divinity School in Illinois. With his wife, Vonny, they have three children.

Gunderson has a love of God. A love of church. A love of family. A love of community. “I’m proud of the church,” he said. “I’m proud of this community.” Wanting to keep stepping forward, 175 years on, Walnut Hill Bible Church is ever eager to serve. “The lives of us all,” he said, “our neighbors, matter. I want our church to produce good citizens, good neighbors, good people.”

There have been a good many good people who have called the Baraboo church their spiritual home from the humble beginnings of Reverend Conrad’s small congregation to senior pastor Gunderson’s Sunday services. Generations of people have prayed and praised there, grown and raised families among them. People who, in one of the church’s statements of faith, “believe in the present ministry of the Holy Spirit by whose indwelling the Christian is enabled to live a godly life.”

The church, in its current location since 1994, is now non-denominational, but has its roots deeply planted in the Baptist tradition. Conrad grew the church and moved services into Baraboo’s first courthouse in 1848. Sermons were held there, where the Al. Ringling Theatre currently stands, until 1858.

Baraboo’s first Baptist baptism was given to Harriet Smith in 1851. Their first stand-alone church was constructed in 1858. During the Civil War, the church stated that slavery was “an institution directly opposed to the principles of the Bible, and abhorrent to all our feelings as Christians.”

The church’s roots run deep. From slavery to Reconstruction; Reconstruction to the early days of the Industrial Revolution; the Industrial Revolution to World Wars; wars to social justice movements; social justice movements to today’s wars: wars of words, political strife, social struggles, COVID-19.

All the while, the Walnut Hill Bible Church remained with moments large and small. Moments of clarity. Simple acts of neighborly love. Songs sung. Sermons about what ties Baraboo together and what ties Baraboo to the world at large.

“I’m a Baraboo kid,” Gunderson said, a local wrestling coach when he’s not behind the pulpit. “I’m a child of this church.” He continued, “The way this church, and this community, has cared for me, loved me, supported me is…I’m very indebted to this church.”

Indebted, and inspired, Gunderson is. He wrote a book, published this year, with design work by Mary Hackbarth, about the church’s history. “Walnut Hill Bible Church, Baraboo, Wisconsin: The remarkable journey of a small-town Baptist church from frontier settlement to 175 years of gospel faithfulness” is available for purchase on Amazon.

The church will ring in the holiday season with a Christmas children’s program on Dec. 18. There will also be services on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day that the church invites the public to attend.

“We are rooted in reaching,” Gunderson said. “Reaching people with God’s love. There are a 1,000 different ways to love.” Each one of us,” he said, 175 years of church history behind him, “can share God’s love.”