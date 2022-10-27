Want to get away? Sauk County Clerk's Office can help with passport needs

COVID-19 has curtailed a great many travel plans for Sauk County residents. Perhaps a Baraboobian wanted to relax in the Bahamas; or a Reedsburg resident wanted rest and relaxation in Romania. Maybe a married couple in Merrimac planned a honeymoon to the Netherlands and a North Freedom family wanted to visit friends in Finland. To do so, they would all need passports.

Winter is approaching. The cold and snow will undoubtedly fall on farmland from Lodi to LaRue and beyond. Sauk County residents might think to themselves, “I want to get away on holiday.” If they want to get out of the country, they will all need passports.

Getting a passport processed doesn’t have to be difficult. In fact, it can be a breeze if one visits the Sauk County Clerk’s Office. The Department of State recently commended the Baraboo office with a letter of praise. Signed by Sean Loftus, director of the Chicago Passport Agency, it read, in part, “Through your facility’s hard work and vigilance, the U.S. Department of State’s able to accomplish our mission to issue secure travel documents to US citizens while providing the highest level of customer service, information security, professionalism, and integrity.”

The Baraboo office is proud of the commendation. Becky Evert, who has worked at the Sauk County Clerk’s Office for 22 years, has been county clerk since 2015.

“We are the only passport agency in Baraboo and one of the few in Sauk County.” She said, “We’re one-stop shopping. We can take your photo and process your application.”

The office began issuing passports in 2017. On average, the office issues 800 passports a year. Evert said, “We really enjoy providing this service in our office.”

Others at the office include lead deputy clerk Michelle Commings; Autumn Bates, deputy clerk; and Christopher Henry, also a deputy clerk. Evert said, “We’ve all got palm trees and ocean breeze on our minds.” Evert recommends, before heading off to Honduras or Helsinki, to check with your travel company to verify passport or visa requirements.

“Vacation time with friends and family is so special,” Evert said. “You definitely want to make sure there are no hiccups so you can enjoy your trip.”

Forms can be found and completed online on the US Department of State website at no cost. Those forms, with payment, can be processed at the Baraboo office. Evert suggests calling ahead to make an appointment. They can provide assistance and additional forms that may be needed, as well.

The letter, from director Loftus, stated that the Sauk County Clerk’s Office “is a part of a small group of Passport Application Acceptance Facilities throughout Wisconsin to receive a perfect score on the Acceptance Oversight ‘Acceptance Facility Review Report.’”

There isn’t time for Evert and the Sauk County Clerk’s Office team to quite pass the time in, say, Panama, with a pearl white beach stretched before them. There are passports to process. Maybe Evert will get another passport stamp before the Wisconsin snow hits. She’s dreaming about it.