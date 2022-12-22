Warming centers in Sauk County open due to dangerous cold weather

Winter has come to Wisconsin. With snow, cold, and wind forecasted the next few days, Sauk County has opened warming centers throughout the area.

Sauk County Public Health & Emergency Management is encouraging residents to prepare for the extreme cold weather that is forecasted.

Warming centers will be available in the following areas of Sauk County. Some of these locations may be closed during inclement weather. Please call to verify the facility is open before arriving.

Baraboo has two warming centers:

Sauk County West Square Building, at 505 Broadway, is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Their phone number is 608-356-5581.

Baraboo Public Library, at 230 4th Avenue, is open Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is closed on Sunday. Their phone number is 608-356-6166

Lake Delton Fire/EMS Station is a warming center. It is located at 45 Miller Drive. It is open Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Their phone number is 608-254-8404.

Reedsburg has three locations:

Reedsburg Police Department, located at 200 South Park Street, keeps their lobby open 24 hours a day. Their phone number is 608-524-2376.

Reedsburg City Hall, located at 134 South Locust Street, is open Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Their phone number is 608-524-6404

Reedsburg Public Library, at 370 Vine Street, is open Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Their phone number is 608-768-7323.

In the Sauk City and Prairie Du Sac area, two libraries are warming centers:

George Culver Library, at 615 Phillips Boulevard in Sauk City is open Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. They are closed Sunday. Their phone number is 608-643-8346.

Ruth Culver Library, at 540 Water Street, in Prairie Du Sac, is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are closed Sunday. Their phone number is 608-643-8318.

Sauk County residents should check the Sauk County Website www.co.sauk.wi.us for updated information or contact their local level of government to see if a local warming center is available.