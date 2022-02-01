Warrens man found passed out at rest stop arrested for drugs

A Warrens man found allegedly passed out at a rest stop on Interstate 90/94 is under arrest for possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

William Kohn, 54, of Warrens is charged with felony possession of narcotic drugs, felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted he faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each felony charge.

According to the criminal complaint:

At 9:41 p.m. Dec. 18 Trooper Colin Koval was dispatched to the westbound rest area on I-90/94 near mile marker 76 for an unresponsive male with EMS already en route. Upon arrival to the rest area Koval observed a male pointing towards a vehicle in a parking stall.

Koval approached the vehicle where he observed an unconscious male, later identified as William Kohn, in the driver’s seat. Kohn was slumped over the steering wheel and Koval could see a bag in Kohn’s left hand that was tied off and contained a crystal-like substance which he believed to be methamphetamine based on his training and experience. In the center console Koval observed a pipe with white residue in plain view.

Kohn was originally unresponsive but after several attempts Koval was able to wake him. Kohn said he was tired and just sleeping. Koval took the bag from Kohn’s hand and asked if it was meth, to which Kohn replied “yes.” Asked again if the bag contained meth, Kohn paused and said it was.

Koval directed Kohn out of the vehicle and placed him in handcuffs. Asked when he last used meth, Kohn said earlier in the day around lunch time. Kohn said he did not need an ambulance, and said he was coming from his daughter’s birthday party in Wisconsin Dells and headed back to Warrens.

A search of the vehicle revealed a glass pipe with residue located in the front center console, a glass pipe with residue in the front driver’s side door pocket and a kitchen scale located in the rear of the vehicle.

Kohn was transported to the Juneau County Jail. When brought into the jail a deputy located a bag containing a white crystal-like substance in Kohn’s front left pant pocket. A test of the substance indicated a positive result for fentanyl. A test of the substance found in Kohn’s hand upon contact revealed a positive result for methamphetamine.

Kohn is scheduled for a plea hearing April 19 at the Juneau County Justice Center.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

