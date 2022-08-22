When life gives you lemons, help the animals at your local zoo

Addie’s favorite animal is the tortoise. A marginated tortoise, to be specific.

“I like that they just look derpy and cute. They are gentle and they live a long time,” she said.

Addie’s favorite animal at Baraboo’s Ochsner Zoo is their tortoise. It’ll live, perhaps, a bit longer because of Addie. Addie Hunt, 11, along with her cousin Tilly, 8; and her friends Sadie Hlinovksy, 12; Violet Elmer, 7; AJ and Maddie Puttkamer, 9; and Khloee Schneider, 11; started a lemonade stand over the summer to fundraise for their beloved local zoo.

Their original goal was to raise $100, but, with the support of the community, they kept raising their goal. On Monday evening, they plan to present the zoo with over $1,100.

“It’s great when we see efforts like this,” said Michael Hardy, director of City of Baraboo Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department. “So many kids out there care about their community. Kids learn what they see and no doubt these kids have seen great acts of kindness shown in their community. It says a lot about Baraboo,” he said.

Mandy Hunt, Addie’s mother, said, “It was Addie’s idea to donate all profits to the zoo. She was pretty upset about the break-in at the zoo earlier this summer.”

Aaron Wayne Hovis, 34, of West Lafayette, Indiana, is accused of breaking into the Ochsner Zoo on June 7, damaging the facility and allowing four animals to break free. All the animals were later recovered.

Addie approximates she’s made 72 gallons of lemonade.

“Originally, we were hoping they would be able to use the money for security cameras, but since they already raised money for them, we would love the money to be used on vet bills or anything else the animals need to be healthy and happy,” Addie said.

In August, security cameras were installed at the zoo at a cost of $11,000. Friends of the Baraboo Zoo agreed to oversee the fundraising and were able to raise the majority of that money.

“Like all projects at the zoo,” Hardy said, “it’s 100% donation supported. No tax dollars will be used.”

Addie is more than happy to help.

“Since she was able to talk,” her mother said, “she has wanted to work with animals in one way or another.”

Addie has a pet tortoise, by the way. And a dog. And a cat. And a leopard gecko. She’s looking to become a biologist when she gets older.

“I would love an owl or a monkey! They are both so cute!” she said. “I want to research animals and their habitats.”

Perhaps, to pay for school, and, by extension, help the animals of the world, she’ll make more lemonade.