Imagine what it must have been like. “I love thinking about that kind of stuff,” Harold “Heavy” Burdick said. “Can you imagine being a kid in Baraboo when the circus was right here?” Heavy is 66. For the past 48 years he’s been working at Circus World in some capacity or other: working the grounds, fixing up the circus wagons. He takes pride in his work, in Circus World, in the magic of it all.

“It must have been something. You’re in school and you look up and see an elephant walking down the street.” Heavy smiles. Heavy kicks at his work boots and adjusts his yardstick-themed suspenders. “That’s what gets me,” he said, “being a part of something like that.”

His enthusiasm for the circus and his lifetime of work preserving it, is infectious.

“That’s why I’m standing here. This is a passion for me,” he said.

Here is the C.P. Fox Wagon Restoration Center on the Circus World campus. It’s got all manner of things: paints, sheets of wood, scaffolding, ladders, hammers, pliers, chisels, nails, screws, drills, saws, sanders. All that, and more, like merry-go-round horses; ticket booths; illustrations of fearsome lions; and, of course, circus wagons.

When Circus World opened to the public in 1959 it was home to six circus wagons. It now is home to 265 of them. It is the largest collection of authentic circus wagons on earth.

“I’ve had my hands on every one of them,” he said. “My hands on every last one of them.”

He was a farmhand, decades back. He grew up on a farm. He didn’t want to work on a farm much. So, at the age of 19, he came upon Circus World.

“It just hit me,” he said. “It still does.” He’s worked the grounds ever since.

“If you get yourself in the right place,” he said, “you’re sunk.” He laughed. “That’s a good kind of sunk.”

He’s since sunk deep roots into circus and the Baraboo community.

“This is a ‘we’ shop, not an ‘I’ shop,” he said. “I’m just carrying on what others did before me,” he said. “Some of the best people in the world I’ve met here.”

Though he’s the lead on wagon restoration, he knows none of it would be possible without his fellow coworkers and those who came before him, who taught him, who, however heavy Heavy is, took him under their wings.

“All the guys who do the circus, I can’t say enough about them,” he said. Guys like Wilbur, Tim, Bill, Marv, Leonard. “I’ve learned something from everyone I’ve worked with."

He’s currently learning something about his latest project – a wagon called #44 Gollman Brothers Lion and Tiger Tableau. “The Gollmar Girls – they’ll get a kick out of me calling them that – gave us the money to fund the restoration,” Burdick said.

The “Gollmar Girls” are Sandy and Gail. They’re in the winter of their lives. “We are probably the only third generation family members of the original Gollmar Brothers Circus that we know of,” Sandy said.

The Gollmar Brothers Circus operated out of winter quarters on Baraboo’s Second Avenue from 1891 to 1916.

The wagon Burdick and his team are restoring, doesn’t look much like a wagon at present. It looks like it’s barely been touched, except by decay, since 1916 when the circus ended. It’s disassembled, dingy, dinged up, stripped of paint and anything like the magic of a circus.

That doesn’t bother Burdick. In fact, the opposite, the challenge thrills him.

“I can read a wagon like a book,” he said.

The wagon was originally a baggage wagon. It was then converted into a parade wagon. It was in use from 1910 to 1916. He looks at black-and-white photos of the wagon when it was in operation. The wagon was green, white, and maroon. There’s a faded tiger painted on some wood in a diamond shape.

Burdick said, admiring it, “It’ll be beautiful when it’s done.”

Burdick does a lot. Burdick’s done a lot. Next door, at the Deppe Wagon Pavilion, there are wondrous wagons of all sorts. One wagon Michael Jackson wanted to buy. Another wagon was part of Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show.

Another wagon, a gleaming ticket wagon, Heavy marvels at.

“It’s the nicest ticket wagon I’ve ever seen.”

He’s proud of the work he did on it. Rightly so. It was a wreck when it came to him. They had to take off every bit of paint, inch by inch.

“One season could do a wagon in,” he said.

Being a wagon in circus’s heyday was no easy day. Nor is it easy to restore something that comes in shambles. But, from ashes arise Phoenixes.

“It takes time,” he said. “It takes dedication. This place is personal for me. I take this place personal.”

“When you’re in the circus family, you’re in it,” Heavy said, so nicknamed before of the famed Uncle Heavy’s Porkchop Review that came every year to Baraboo when Burdick just was starting out at Circus World.

“I love this place.” Heavy smiles. Heavy kicks at his work boots. Heavy adjusts his yardstick-themed suspenders.

He wants to get back to work, excited, like a wide-eyed child attending their first circus. Imagine that.