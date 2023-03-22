On April 1 and 2, in downtown Baraboo, there will be a murder that’s as family friendly as a murder can be.

The third annual Baraboo Mystery Weekend will take place downtown. Organized by Jill Addy, owner of Baraboo’s A Sense of Adventure fair trade store, the immersive event gives participants a sense of adventure of their own, as they try and solve a murder mystery.

“It’s a good time,” Addy said. “It gives family, friends, and the community a chance to lose themselves, be silly, and have fun.” She continued, “It’s fun, after the long winter, to get out. It’s nice to have a change of pace. It’s good seeing people come together.”

People will come together. Last year, about 450 people participated. They came from miles around. Addy is hoping for more this year.

They’ll come together to solve this year’s mystery entitled “A Recipe for Murder,” and is reality cooking show-related. Al Dente has been murdered. Was he done in by competing chefs? Blackmailed judges? Disgruntled residents?

Participants will gather clues, interview suspects, investigate the crime scene, hear the coroner’s report, and have the police chief reveal the murderer at the Al. Ringling Theatre. Also, fun will be had and prizes, too.

Tickets are $10. Organizers suggest buying tickets online before the event, though tickets may be purchased the same day. Tickets are not required for every member of a party. A ticket entitles the bearer to one set of game materials that includes a newspaper, a map, a set of clues, and an official entry form.

Proceeds from the ticket sales goes to a local charity. This year’s beneficiary is Kids Ranch, an organization based in Rock Springs that provides care to local at-risk youth.

“We have a lot of positive people doing positive work for the community,” Addy said. She made particular note of Baraboo’s downtown merchants. Many are offering prizes. Many are changing their store hours to participate in the event. Addy said, “They all embrace the fun.”

The schedule for the mystery weekend is Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Saturday, the headquarters, clue stops, and characters will be open and available. The coroner’s report will be read on the square at noon.

The event employs a cast of 18. Headquarters will be located at Kruse Motor Sales on Broadway Street.

On Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m, the headquarters, clue stops, and characters will be open and available. At 3 p.m., at the Al. Ringling Theatre, there will be the revealing of the murderer and drawings for prizes.

Additionally, the First United Methodist Church and People Helping People will be serving lunches at their respective locations, fundraising for their organizations.

“It’s going to be a fun time,” Addy said. “It’s meant to get us all together and have a good laugh.”

For tickets and more information visit www.baraboomysteryweekend.com.