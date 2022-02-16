Willson Elementary curriculum improvements paying off Baraboo school officials say

Gordon Willson Elementary School in Baraboo is seeing more improvements to its curriculum.

Erick Blasing, the principal at the school, presented a four-piece comprehensive plan to the Baraboo School Board on Feb. 14 to improve literacy among students, create a better sense of belonging and implementation of social and emotional teaching and learning.

Blasing emphasized reading comprehension as a major point of literacy improvement. He broke it down into decoding, which is the ability to apply sound-symbol relationships to read words, and comprehending spoken words. He mentioned that decoding ability also helps with orated language. By providing an example of a word previously foreign to him, he illustrated the ability to decode the meaning of it through its syllables.

"Our students are getting those experiences now and that's going to continue year over year," said Blasing. "It's important that they have all those skills."

For language comprehension, the school is utilizing the Wit and Wisdom curriculum, which centers on the study of complex texts that feature a lot of content. It builds knowledge of important topics while enhancing literacy skills. Blasing used social studies texts students in the school are learning for examples.

The school is also using Heggerty for decoding, which is a research-based curriculum of phonemics. In order to continue literacy growth, Blasing wants universal core instruction for all students as well as grade-level texts. He lauded Amy Lorbecki, Willson Elementary's Accelerated Learning Strategist, as someone who has coached students with regards to their reading skills.

"That material usage has been very powerful and strong," said Baraboo School District Superintendent Dr. Rainey Briggs. "We've obviously seen some growth with our students from the fall to winter, which is what we are hoping for."

School board member Katie Kalish asked Blasing how he and fellow elementary school staff is tracking student progress through observation rather than formal assessment. He responded by saying he and fellow instructors and coaches do walkthroughs of classrooms and gather feedback from each school and assess evaluations from there.

Creating a better sense of belonging for students has involved more greeters for students as well as rewards systems for good behavior and academic achievement. The school is also creating more incentives for acts of kindness among students. School board member Alex Schenck is a supporter of the increased greeting methods, citing his daughter's instant comfort-level improvement when she sees a person she knows for the first time during a school day.

"GLW School staff believe that it is vital that we help and support students and families to have the opportunity to access our learning resources, activities, and communication," said Blasing in his presentation.

Blasing said that the goal by the end of the 2021-22 school year is to reach 80 percent of their literacy grade level benchmark. In the first semester, that goal was over halfway completed, with 51.6 percent meeting that standard. He also showed a graph illustrating that all elementary grade levels saw substantial literacy improvements.

"We are seeing the progress that we want to see and where we want to be here in the winter time," said Blasing.

"Looking ahead to the spring assessment, the hope is to really be beyond the 80 percent that has been identified," said Briggs.