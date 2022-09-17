Wisconsin Dells' American Legion turns Wo-Zha-Wa Days into dog days

Oliver panted.

It was hot outside at Wisconsin Dells' annual Wo-Zha-Wa Days Fall Festival.

Oliver laid down inside the Wisconsin Dells' American Legion tent at the festival. It was hotter in there, as Post 187 slung food to hungry festival attendees.

Oliver did his best to smile at the camera as Mark Cobb, commander of the local American Legion post, presented a $1,000 check to Oliver, a service dog, and the organization Dogs2DogTags. The organization provides service and support dogs to deserving veterans.

Dogs2DogTags is based in Sheboygan Falls, and creates an opportunity to save at-risk, rescued, or donated dogs, train them, and place them with service members who have been diagnosed with PTSD and other ailments. The purpose of the organization is to provide veterans, at no cost, trained dogs that can be their companions to help them cope with their unique challenges.

The organization, founded in 2016, is the brainchild of Torre Willadsen. Willadsen was deployed as a civilian contractor working with military dogs in 2012. He spent time in war-torn Afghanistan, where he saw the positive effects that dogs brought the troops. After he returned, he saw the negative impacts the war caused veterans at home.

He knew he needed to do something for them. With a lifelong love of dogs, Dogs2DogTags came to fruition. The organization, with Pam Wittkopp as its executive director, has provided, thus far, 33 dogs to 33 Wisconsin veterans. There are thoughts for growth, having recently secured a dedicated space for the dogs and their training.

That growth is being helped by the $1,000 the organization received from the Wisconsin Dells American Legion.

Oliver nudges his muzzle into an American Legion member's hand.

Oliver is thankful.