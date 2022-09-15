Wisconsin Dells college student reaches for the stars with astronaut scholarship

Every big galaxy, like our own Milky Way, has a super massive black hole at its center. When the black hole starts eating material — gas, dust, whole stars even — some of that material actually falls into the black hole while the majority, about 60% of it, gets blown away.

Sometimes, if the conditions are right, massive jets will be formed that blow that material away at nearly the speed of light. Because it travels so quickly it generates winds that blow gas out of the galaxy. It is also really hot. It can heat a galaxy by a few degrees. The combination of these factors make the galaxy unable to produce new stars.

All this science sounds confusing, mind bending, thought confounding. Luckily, there’s Will Jarvis, a Wisconsin Dells native, who can illuminate us all with this. He studies it. A senior now at UW-Madison, he recently received a scholarship from the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation. He traveled to Florida to receive the award. Recipients were taken to Kennedy Space Center where astronauts game them a tour of the Saturn V building. Jarvis’s $15,000 scholarship will go toward furthering his studies.

For Jarvis, his Big Bang moment in regard to his interest in space came to him as a kid, watching ‘Star Trek’ with his father. “The idea of exploring the universe around us and uncovering its secrets has always drawn me,” Jarvis said.

“Of course me and my husband, David, are very proud of Will,” said Will’s mother, Barbara Jarvis. “We are more proud of him taking advantage of the opportunities presented to him.”

In his youth, the family went to the Kennedy Space Center. They saw one of the last space shuttle launches. The family also frequented the Alder Planetarium in Chicago. Anything David and Barbara Jarvis could do to nurture young Will’s interest.

In high school, where he attended Wisconsin Dells High School and, later, Madison Country Day School, is when he wanted to dedicate himself to astronomy. He started working with the Pulsar Search Collaboratory, an organization dedicated to getting high school students involved in cutting-edge astronomical research.

“I was able to go to the Green Bank Observatory in West Virginia,” Jarvis said, “where I fell in love with observational astronomy.”

He conducted research with a 40-foot, 20-meter, and the massive 100-meter Green Bank Telescope.

The Astronaut Scholarship Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that provides annually more than 60 scholarships to college students in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. It was created in 1984 by the six surviving Mercury 7 astronauts “to aid the United States,” their mission statement reads, “in retaining its world leadership in technology and innovation by supporting the very best and brightest scholars...while commemorating the legacy of America’s pioneering astronauts.” Jarvis was one, of only two, residents of Wisconsin to receive this year’s award.

Majoring in astrophysics, he’s focusing a lot of his attention, aside from the skies, on the UW Undergraduate Astronomy Club. Jarvis said, “We provide many opportunities to both astronomy and non-astronomy majors, including stargazing events, talks from famous astronomers, astronauts, and scientists, outreach with the local community, and much more.”

Jarvis wants space to be as inspiring to others as it has been to him.

“It is wonderful to hear Will speak about space,” his mother commented. “He has so much enthusiasm for it and genuinely wants you to understand and enjoy it, too.”

She envisions her son taking a path into being a professor and continuing his research.

“There are so many advances in research and medicine that have come from us utilizing the space above our planet,” she said.

There is that, the practical aspects of studying other worlds. There are also the more spiritual aspects.

“We look to the skies because we have always found inspiration there,” Jarvis noted. “Every time I feel despair or sadness, I find a clear night and drive out into the countryside to see the stars.” He continued, “It is easy to imagine the challenges of the world to be insurmountable, but when you stare at the stars everything seems small. Those challenges seem reachable.”

Jarvis reaches for his telescope. He peers in, seeing the far distant past, our collective future.