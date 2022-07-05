Wisconsin Dells man charged with sexual assault, burglary

A Wisconsin Dells man has been newly charged after delays caused the dismissal of a sexual assault and burglary case in Sauk County Circuit Court.

Juan L. Walker, 37, faces charges of second-degree sexual assault, burglary, marijuana possession, bail jumping and disorderly conduct, which carry a maximum prison sentence of 37 years and 25 years of extended supervision.

According to the complaint, a woman was drinking alcohol with friends July 26, 2016 and became ill in Lake Delton. She and two others were approached by Walker, who offered them a ride. The group drove to the woman’s home. The woman went to bed and one of her friends locked the door, noting that the handle was turned before they left to ensure it couldn’t be opened from the outside.

Walker then drove the pair back to a nightclub in Lake Delton.

The woman told police that she awoke to Walker assaulting her in her home that night. He had also allegedly taken things from her home while her friends had been ensuring she was in good health earlier in the evening before they left.

When talking to police, the pair individually identified Walker as the man who drove them to the woman’s home. They told an officer that Walker had been speaking to a Lake Delton police officer that night. The officer said he had only interacted with Walker that evening.

Police found marijuana in his pocket as they arrested Walker, prompting the additional charges. According to court records, Walker was convicted of marijuana possession in November 2014.

Swabs taken from clothing the woman wore that evening tested positive for Walker's DNA, according to the complaint.

Walker had been ordered to avoid contact with the woman and one of her friends who rode in his vehicle that evening. According to the criminal complaint, in May 2017, that friend was at Dynasty Night Club when asked to leave the bar because Walker was present. The bouncers told the friend that because Walker had been at the bar first, he could stay.

While they were leaving, the complaint states that Walker sat close to the exit and shoved one of the people who left with the friend and allegedly swore at him.

Walker is scheduled to make an initial court appearance July 20.