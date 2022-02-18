Wisconsin Dells man given probation after attacking woman

A former Baraboo man charged after drunkenly choking a woman and pulling out fistfuls of her hair before threatening to kill her was recently sentenced to probation in Sauk County Circuit Court.

Reginald Williams, 48, of Wisconsin Dells, was sentenced to four years of probation during a hearing Feb. 7 as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors. Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock ordered Williams’ felony counts of strangulation and bail jumping as well as misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct dismissed.

The charges were dismissed but “read in,” meaning they were considered in sentencing.

Williams entered pleas of no contest to a single felony charge of stalking and bail jumping. He must provide a DNA sample and undergo counseling to include anger management as well as an alcohol and other drug assessment with any recommended treatment. He is prohibited from having any contact with the woman and must maintain absolute sobriety from alcohol and controlled substances with the exception of a valid prescription.

According to the criminal complaint, Baraboo police responded to a call in April 2020 to the 800 block of 12th Street in Baraboo, where a woman said that Williams drank most of a bottle of tequila and became angry, attacking her before threatening to kill her and then himself.

The complaint noted that Williams had also punched a woman repeatedly nearly a year earlier while she slept. He had strangled her over an argument about a cell phone.

In a separate case, Williams was also sentenced to 93 days in Sauk County Jail after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor charge of criminal damage to property. Felony counts of bail jumping were dismissed but read in. Williams was given 70 days of jail credit due to time served and granted Huber release privileges.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.