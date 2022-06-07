Wisconsin Dells woman charged with 5th OWI with child in vehicle

A Wisconsin Dells woman was released on a $1,000 signature bond Friday after being charged with drunken driving with a minor in her vehicle.

Desia Marie Salinas-Tallmadge, 38, faces a fifth offense of driving while intoxicated, as well as charges of driving with a revoked license, driving with a prohibited alcohol content with a child in the car under the age of 16, failing to install an interlock device and bail jumping.

According to a release from Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister, a deputy stopped a vehicle around 2:15 a.m. Thursday on County Highway H near Winneshiek Drive in the town of Dellona.

The deputy suspected Salinas-Tallmadge to be intoxicated after speaking with her and noted there was a 14-year-old in the vehicle as well. She was asked to perform field sobriety tests and was arrested for fifth-offense drunken driving. She was taken to the Sauk County Jail.

Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett set the $1,000 bail during Salinas-Tallmadge’s initial appearance Thursday. Conditions of her bond include maintaining absolute sobriety, not possessing alcohol nor driving without a license. She is prohibited from possessing any controlled substances without a valid prescription and must submit to testing if asked by a law enforcement officer.

Salinas-Tallmadge is scheduled to return June 21 to court.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

