Wisconsin River Recreational Bridge takes another step forward

A bridge, connecting trails over the Wisconsin River, and connecting Dane and Sauk Counties, is one step closer to realization thanks to $2 million in federal funding.

U.S. Representative Mark Pocan (WI-02), a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee, recently celebrated the passage of the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) omnibus appropriation legislation. Part of that package includes $2 million to go toward the Wisconsin River Recreational Bridge, a joint project between Dane and Sauk Counties that will connect bikers and pedestrians with the Walking Iron trail in Dane County and Sauk County’s Great Sauk State Trail.

“Today is a great day for Wisconsin,” Congressman Pocan said in a released statement. “I look forward to seeing the impact on this project in years to come.”

The bridge has long been discussed. In 2019, the counties announced plans to study the feasibility of a bridge over the Wisconsin River. The bridge, 500 feet long, would be on the site of the 100-year-old Sauk City rail bridge. That bridge was demolished in 2018. It was deemed a safety hazard.

Both counties have already committed to giving $2 million investments to the project. The federal dollars add another $2 million. The cost of the bridge is projected to be approximately $10 million. The counties will be working with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to secure additional grants to cover the remainder of the balance.

“Connecting our two counties opens limitless possibilities for outdoor tourism, creating a true regional recreational destination,” noted Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “These are the types of projects that brings communities together and spur new local small business development.”

Sauk County board chair Tim McCumber agrees, stating that a 2020 economic impact study, done by Sauk County, showed the trail connection bringing in millions of dollars to the area.

“We want Sauk County to be a place where people can live, work, and play,” he said. “This trail, and this bridge, will play a major role in our future development.”

Dane County’s Walking Iron County Park and Wildlife Area is located just west of the Village of Mazomanie. Trails wind through restored prairies and wooded areas.

The Great Sauk State Trail, established in 2017, is a multi-use recreational trail that parallels the Wisconsin River through the communities of Sauk Prairie and Prairie du Sac, extending into the Sauk Prairie State Recreation Area.

Local outdoor enthusiasts are happy with the steps the government is taking to make the bridge a reality. Jonathan Cody is president of Friends of the Great Sauk State Trail.

“This allocation will bring us one step closer toward a world class recreational trail with regional connectivity,” he said. “It is fantastic news.”

The bridge, Cody believes, will link outdoor recreational opportunities on the Lower Wisconsin Riverway, the Sauk Prairie State Recreation Area, and the Devil’s Lake State Park area near Baraboo.

Gateway to the Driftless, a Dane County non-profit, is equally excited. Peter Antonie, board chairperson for the organization said, “We are extremely pleased that Representative Pocan, on behalf of our region, understands the importance of this bridge to the economic impact opportunity for the communities along the planned multi-use trail corridor.”

The bridge is scheduled for completion in 2026.

“It’s a fantastic journey,” McCumber said.