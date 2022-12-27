Wisconsin’s outdoor recreation industry is booming thanks, in part, to Devil’s Lake

Winter is here and many are inside, cozy around the fire with a cup of hot coffee. But, outside is a place that Wisconsinites thrive in, regardless of the season, according to a new report.

Gov. Tony Evers, together with Wisconsin Department of Tourism Secretary-designee Anne Sayers and Wisconsin Office of Outdoor Recreation Director Mary Monroe Brown, recently announced that annual data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis shows Wisconsin’s outdoor recreation industry contributed a record-setting $8.7 billion to the state’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2021.

Evers said in a statement, “From hunting and fishing to boating and paddling to snowboarding and skiing, outdoor recreation is part of who we are as a people and a state.” He continued, “It improves our quality of life, draws visitors from all over the world, supports tens of thousands, and serves as a major economic driver for communities across Wisconsin.”

Baraboo is one such community. With Devil’s Lake State Park at its doorstep, the area has seen positive economic impact with its diversity of outdoor recreation opportunities.

Devil’s Lake State Park continues to be one of Wisconsin’s most popular parks. Its dramatic cliffs and namesake lake are well travelled. With its close proximity to many of the state’s larger metropolitan areas, its attendance numbers remain high.

Recent numbers show that, as of September 2022, Devil’s Lake State Park had 1,838,898 visitors thus far in 2022. In 2021, 2,680,928 visitors came for the year. In 2020, the total was 2,146,333.

Jim Carter, Superintendent of Devil’s Lake State Park, noted that these numbers are a bit of an anomaly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The numbers dwindled with COVID-related closures and camping restrictions.

Further, in April of 2021, Carter said, “The property began using a different form of technology for attendance reporting of vehicles coming into the park. This technology does not track visitors who park outside of the park and walk-in.”

Staffing numbers for the park’s permanent employees have nearly doubled since 2020, from 6 in 2020 to 11 in 2022. These numbers do not reflect limited-term employees nor law enforcement staffing.

In another older report, entitled “Economic Impacts of the Wisconsin State Park System: Connections to Gateway Communities,” put out by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Bureau of Parks and Recreation and UW-Madison Extension Department of Urban and Regional Planning, Devil’s Lake State Park is part of the “Southern Gateways” region. The region encompasses Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Richland, Rock, and Sauk counties. Thirteen state parks are found in this region, including Devil’s Lake.

In 2009, total regional employment amounted to 678,258 jobs generating total personal income of about $39.4 billion. Non-local visitors to the Wisconsin Park System accounted for 2,533 of these jobs generating over $220 million in wages that are centered among the top employment sectors of the regional economy that include state and local government, food services and drinking establishments, real estate establishments, wholesale trade businesses, insurance carriers, and medical practitioners’ offices.

Non-local visitors in 2013, spent $41,157,619 in the “Southern Gateways” region on lodging, including camping. A total of $35,772,679 was spent in restaurants and bars by non-local visitors and $11,623,399 was spent by non-local visitors on entertainment.

“We’ve long understood this inextricable link between outdoor recreation and tourism,” said Secretary-designee Anne Sayers in the recent statement put out by Evers' office. “Outdoor recreation is a top marketable reason people visit Wisconsin.”

Devil’s Lake has a great many recreational opportunities, from biking to boating, rock climbing to fishing, hunting to hiking. All of it helps the local community. The recent data prove it.