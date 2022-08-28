Wisconsin State Cow Chip Throw and Festival nothing to sniff at

This is what you do: You throw it like an axe. You throw it overhand. You do it one-handed, of course. You pinch it between your thumb, index, and middle finger and throw it like you would an axe.

Also, do it barefoot. That sounds like a bad idea, but you get more traction and you can plant your foot easier when you release the cow pie. Don't worry, said Sarah Goetsch, a 39-year-old from Sauk City, who participated in last year's Wisconsin State Cow Chip Throw, "All the poop is dried so your feet stay clean."

Goetsch, and many others, will hot foot it over to the Wisconsin State Cow Chip Throw and Festival over the Labor Day Weekend at Prairie du Sac's Marion Park.

"We're excited to bringing it back to a two-day event," touted Stephanie Brickl of the Sauk Prairie Chamber of Commerce. The event took place last year, during the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it was only one day.

"I love that the event is family oriented," Goetsch said. "It's fun for all ages and there is plenty to do for everyone!"

The best chips come from Wisconsin's dairy air, the event organizers proclaim. Thousands attend.

The main attraction is the cow chip tossing. Friday night has a corporate throw where 4-person teams, sponsored by a business, huck cow pies. Regardless of distance, the best dressed team wins a prize.

Saturday's tossing competitions are fierce, with men's, women's, team, and children's events. Last year's men's winner, Dakota Johnson, threw a cow chip 164 feet, 2 inches. The women's winner, Liz Wood, threw a cow chip 117 feet, 1 inch.

In 1991, legendary cow chip tossing champion Greg Neumaier, of Sauk Prairie, set a state record, throwing a chip 248 feet.

Though Goetsch didn't win the championship, she did win a cow bell after throwing a cow pie into the wheelbarrow organizers used to collect all the thrown cow pies.

"I was the first person to ever do that!" she exclaimed.

Goetsch suggests you get the flattest pie. You don't want it too heavy, but you want it to have enough heft to fly a good distance.

The festival, started in 1975 by the Sauk Prairie Jaycees, is more than just tossing poop. This year's festivities include musical acts, a volleyball tournament, a 5K and 10K walk/run, an arts and crafts fair, and more. There's a cow chip breakfast. To be clear, cow chips aren't on the menu.

Cow chips were used by Wisconsin's early pioneers for fuel to cook their food and warm their homes. The Sauk Prairie area is known as the Cow Chip Capital of Wisconsin. In 1989, the Wisconsin State Legislature proclaimed the cow chip the Unofficial State Muffin.

Goetsch has lived in Sauk City for almost 20 years. Last year was the first time she'd try her hand at putting her hand on some cow pies for tossing.

"I have done this long-standing tradition," she says proudly, her little cow bell ringing.

Wisconsin State Cow Chip Throw September 2 and 3 Marion Park - Prairie du Sac Friday: Tony Rocker: 5-7:30 p.m. Corporate Throw: 5:30 p.m. John King Band: 8:30 - 11:30 p.m. Saturday: Food Court: Open all day 5K/10K run/walk: 8:00 a.m. Cow Chip Breakfast: 8:00 a.m. Arts & Crafts Fair: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Volleyball Tournament: 9:00 a.m. Children's Game Tent: 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Children's Chip Chucking: 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Angela Puerta: 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. Mixed Nuts: 10:00 & 11:00 a.m. Tournament of Chips Parade: 12:00 noon Adult & Team Cow Chip Throw: 1:00 p.m. German Wheel, Tight Rope, Trapeze: 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Truly Remarkable Loon Comedy Juggler: 1:30, 2:30, 3:30 p.m. Dan Lepien: 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. Kid’s Pedal Pull: 2:30 p.m. Mark Hayward Juggler Yo-Yoer: 3:30 p.m. 52nd Street Band - A Billy Joel Tribute 5:00 – 7:30 p.m. The Cheap Shots: 8:30 – 11:30 p.m.