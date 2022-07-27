Wisconsin's monarchs are getting help from Wisconsinites

Dr. Karen Oberhauser stood in a field one morning in rural Wisconsin with a handful of teachers. This was in the 1990s. With nets, they all delighted in catching and releasing monarch butterflies. They calculated that there might have been 700 monarchs fluttering all around them in the 26-acre field.

"Can you believe it?" Oberhauser asked. Oberhauser is a professor and director of the University of Wisconsin-Madison Arboretum who specializes in monarch butterflies. "That memory of seeing that many flying around really stands out for me."

Five years ago, Dr. Oberhauser was standing again, this time in a library, presenting at a program sponsored by the Sauk Prairie Conservation Alliance. She was discussing pollinators. It instantly caught the attention of Amy Chamberlin, a retiree from law enforcement, who resides in Prairie du Sac.

"Hearing about the importance of native plant resources that are absolutely necessary for monarch survival," Chamberlain said, "got me thinking. I thought Moely Prairie might make a good research location."

It was, and is, but the fields and prairies around Sauk County, and throughout the state, might be devoid of monarchs in the coming years. The butterflies might be but a memory.

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature, of which Dr. Oberhauser was on the assessment team, recently added the migrating monarch butterfly to its "red list" for the first time. The organization categorized the butterfly that travels through the state on its annual migration south to Mexico, as "endangered" — two steps away from extinct.

"We've lost 70% or so," Dr. Oberhauser said, "in the past three decades."

Though not yet recognized, as of yet, by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service under the Endangered Species Act, the endangered designation is a dire call to arms.

"It's a warning sign," said Justine Bula, education coordinator for the Sauk County Land Resources and Environmental Department. "This is an issue that we need to address."

This, Bula is doing through outreach and community programming that started in 2021. Working with school districts, farm groups, and other organizations, Bula is delivering conservation programming throughout the area. Recent forays include working with the Ho-Chunk Nation to convert old crop land into native prairie. Another was a field day at White Mound County Park. The park is currently in full bloom.

"It's beautiful," Bula said, "to hear and see the pollinators. It's amazing."

Amazing there and at Moely Prairie. Moely is the largest remnant, at 23.5 acres, of the former 14,000-acre prairie that once stood in Prairie du Sac. It is there that Chamberlin acts as volunteer land manager and monarch monitoring mentor. Chamberlin works with students enrolled at Sauk Prairie High School, under the guidance of science teacher Patrick Leigh, who volunteers to keep the vital monarch butterfly habitat thriving.

"I really enjoy watching our high school students light up with awe and wonder when the see their first monarch," Chamberlin said. Thus far, 15 students have gone through the program, some of whom have volunteered multiple years. Chamberlin continues, "At the same time we get to teach students about the importance of the prairie."

The prairies are important, not just for monarchs, but for all pollinators. Pollinators are important for the human race. According to the Pollinator Partnership, the world's largest non-profit dedicated to protect and promote pollinators, pollinators provide pollination services to over 180,000 plant species and more than 1,200 crops. One out of every three bites of food we eat are because of pollinators. They add $217 billion to the global economy.

"We need to pay attention," Bula said, "and we need to take action." Bula is doing it through the county's outreach programs. Dr. Oberhauser is doing it through her studies. Amy Chamberlin is doing it at Moely Prairie with the assistance of teenagers.

"My favorite part of the job is seeing people show up. Seeing people care. Seeing them wanting to make a change," Bula said.

Chamberlin has similar sentiments.

"I think my favorite thing to come from mentoring these students is watching them turn their interests toward science. We couldn't be more proud to know our conservation future is in good hands."

It takes many hands to build a better environment for the dwindling populations of monarchs. "My field is conservation biology," Dr. Oberhauser said. "That, to me, is the science of hope. We try to understand what's going on in the natural world; we figure out what to do; and then we go out and get it done."

One day soon, in prairies and fields, where milkweed grows and flowers bloom, perhaps she'll ask again, "Can you believe it?" as hundreds of monarch butterflies dance around.