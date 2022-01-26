WisDOT presents 2021 Excellence in Construction Awards

In Sauk County, the Excellence in Large Structures Award went to Kraemer North America in Plain, for construction of the Highway 23 bridge over the Wisconsin River in Sauk County. The project rehabilitated a seven-span, 990-foot steel girder structure built in 1965. Work included deck replacement, new bridge bearings, and repainting the girders. Kraemer North America had a tight schedule, which required a late-fall start date and working almost continuously through the winter to reopen the bridge to traffic as required. They were instrumental in working with WisDOT and subcontractors in thinking creatively to modify the schedule and ultimately complete the work almost six weeks early.