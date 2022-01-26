WisDOT presents 2021 Excellence in Construction Awards

Six Wisconsin construction companies received Excellence in Construction Awards at the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s annual Contractor-Engineer Conference held Jan. 20-21in Madison.
Top winners include an asphalt paving project in Oneida and Vilas counties, a concrete paving project in Milwaukee County, a grading project in Menominee County, a small bridge project in Dunn County, a large bridge project in Sauk County, and a large contract project in Rock County.
In Sauk County, the Excellence in Large Structures Award went to Kraemer North America in Plain, for construction of the Highway 23 bridge over the Wisconsin River in Sauk County. The project rehabilitated a seven-span, 990-foot steel girder structure built in 1965. Work included deck replacement, new bridge bearings, and repainting the girders. Kraemer North America had a tight schedule, which required a late-fall start date and working almost continuously through the winter to reopen the bridge to traffic as required. They were instrumental in working with WisDOT and subcontractors in thinking creatively to modify the schedule and ultimately complete the work almost six weeks early.