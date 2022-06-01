Woman arrested in Baraboo drug raid gets prison sentence

A former Portage woman who was arrested after a Baraboo police raid at the Blackhawk Manor mobile home park in August was sentenced Friday for possessing amphetamines.
Rainelle M. Cheever, 37, of Baraboo, entered a no contest plea to felony possession of up to 10 grams of methamphetamine. Other charges, including possession of narcotics, bail jumping and obstructing an officer, were dismissed but “read in,” allowing them to be considered as part of the sentencing.
Sauk County Circuit Court Patricia Barrett sentenced Cheever to three years in prison and four years of extended supervision with 97 days of jail time already served.
According to the criminal complaint, Baraboo police went to 904 Moore St., where Officer Michael Pichler entered a home to find five people in a bedroom. Cheever was lying on a bed with a purse near her, which she initially denied belonged to her until the officer said he would look through it to find identification, which she told the officer she did not have and had initially pretended to go by another name.
In the purse, officers found six plastic bags with substances later identified as methamphetamine and heroin mixed with fentanyl. There was roughly 78 grams of meth and 2.9 grams of the heroin-fentanyl mixture.
As conditions of her extended supervision, Cheever must provide a DNA sample, undergo alcohol and other drug assessment and potential treatment, maintain absolute sobriety, not possess any controlled substances without a valid prescription and submit to random testing.
GALLERY: Sauk County court, cops
Arsonist sentenced
Shores enters
Spoentgen argues
Amber Lundgren hearing
'I'm sorry, that's all I can say'
020221-bara-news-metzger1
Defense attorney Jeremiah Meyer-O'Day
Amber Lundgren in shackles
Medflight near Baraboo
Judge sets $250K bond for Pulvermacher in Baraboo homicide case
Amber Lundgren homicide hearing
Albart B. Shores trial
Sauk County ADA Rick Spoentgen
Pulvermacher listens
102519-bara-news-sauk-co-homicide1
William Wenzel
Judge Michael Screnock
Judge Klicko and attorneys Martinez and Spoentgen
Sauk County Assistant District Attorney Rick Spoentgen
Drew Bulin testifies
Wenzel and Van Wagner in courtroom
073021-bara-news-dogs1
Mike Albrecht sworn in
051121-bara-news-law-zunker
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.
A boater found a duffel bag full of laptops and other electronic devices in the Baraboo River, eventually leading to the arrest of two men accused of sexually assaulting a child over more than year and making videos of the assaults.
The first week of a homicide trial against a Richland Center woman who police say admitted to shooting a Westfield man in September 2019 concludes with detective testimony outlining doubt that she acted in self-defense.
While Sauk County District Attorney Michael Albrecht outlines a sinister plot to prove love in a toxic relationship, defense attorney Andrew Martinez points to trauma and self-defense as the reason the shooting happened.