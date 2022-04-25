 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Woman dies after Saddle Ridge golf cart crash

  • 0
MedFlight stock

A fatal golf cart crash in Columbia County has resulted in the arrest of a man who the Sheriff’s Office alleges was drinking at the time of the crash.

According to information released by Columbia County Sheriff’s Lt. David Clark, police responded to a 911 call just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday along a roadway in Saddle Ridge Estates within the town of Pacific.

A neighbor had heard a loud noise and after seeing a woman lying in the roadway injured, called for help. Others assisted the golf cart driver, an unnamed 53-year-old man, in trying to provide the woman medical care. Deputies and EMTs responded to find the 51-year-old woman had “serious injuries” and was unconscious, Clark said.

Investigators found the woman landed on the roadway and hit the back of her head. She later died from her injuries after being taken to UW Hospital in Madison via MedFlight. Highway 33 was shut down for about 30 minutes to create a landing zone for the helicopter.

According to the release from Clark, the man who was driving the cart was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He has not been charged in Columbia County Circuit Court as of Monday, according to online court records.

People are also reading…

Other charges will be reviewed by the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office after the investigation is done and prosecutors will consider how the man will be charged. Neither the driver nor the woman have been named by law enforcement because there is an active investigation into the crash.

Clark emphasized that no one can legally drive any type of motorized vehicle on a roadway, drive or parking lot while under the influence of alcohol.

“These crashes are preventable and we must all work together to stop impaired driving,” Clark said.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Fire destroys town of Caledonia shed

Fire destroys town of Caledonia shed

A fire in the town of Caledonia that destroyed a wood shed and boiler system was likely caused by hot ashes leaving the boiler, according to Portage Fire Chief Troy Haase.

UPDATE: One dead in Spring Green crash

UPDATE: One dead in Spring Green crash

The driver of a Toyota RAV4 died Tuesday morning after a collision with a semi truck on U.S. Highway 14 in Spring Green, according to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News