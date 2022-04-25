Woman dies after Saddle Ridge golf cart crash

A fatal golf cart crash in Columbia County has resulted in the arrest of a man who the Sheriff’s Office alleges was drinking at the time of the crash.

According to information released by Columbia County Sheriff’s Lt. David Clark, police responded to a 911 call just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday along a roadway in Saddle Ridge Estates within the town of Pacific.

A neighbor had heard a loud noise and after seeing a woman lying in the roadway injured, called for help. Others assisted the golf cart driver, an unnamed 53-year-old man, in trying to provide the woman medical care. Deputies and EMTs responded to find the 51-year-old woman had “serious injuries” and was unconscious, Clark said.

Investigators found the woman landed on the roadway and hit the back of her head. She later died from her injuries after being taken to UW Hospital in Madison via MedFlight. Highway 33 was shut down for about 30 minutes to create a landing zone for the helicopter.

According to the release from Clark, the man who was driving the cart was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He has not been charged in Columbia County Circuit Court as of Monday, according to online court records.

Other charges will be reviewed by the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office after the investigation is done and prosecutors will consider how the man will be charged. Neither the driver nor the woman have been named by law enforcement because there is an active investigation into the crash.

Clark emphasized that no one can legally drive any type of motorized vehicle on a roadway, drive or parking lot while under the influence of alcohol.

“These crashes are preventable and we must all work together to stop impaired driving,” Clark said.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

