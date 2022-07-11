Woman given 3 years of probation in 2020 Devil's Lake fatal crash

A Madison woman who admitted that her driving caused the death of her passenger during a crash in June 2020 was sentenced Monday in Sauk County Circuit Court.

Korrianna M. Turner, 21, pleaded no contest April 20 to a charge of causing a death while knowingly driving without a valid license. A felony count of negligent homicide and a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving which caused bodily harm were dismissed, but “read in,” meaning they were considered in sentencing.

Circuit Court Judge Wendy Klicko withheld sentencing and instead ordered Turner to three years of probation.

As conditions of the probation, Turner must provide a DNA sample, undergo alcohol and other drug assessment and treatment, perform 120 hours of community service and have her driver's license revoked for six months.

The order was the result of a joint recommendation between Turner’s attorney and prosecutors. Klicko ordered a presentence investigation be conducted during the April 20 hearing to provide background information about Turner and to recommend sentencing “due to the seriousness of the charges.” The document was filed June 30. Klicko’s order for probation is what lawyers recommended.

According to the criminal complaint, Turner and two passengers, Deavion C. Elem, 20, of Fitchburg, and then 24-year-old Keyanna M. Applewhite, of Madison, had visited the south shore of Devil’s Lake State Park to have a picnic. Turner then decided to go to the north shore instead.

Witnesses driving behind Turner’s black Chevrolet Malibu said Turner was speeding along State Highway 113. One of the witnesses told police that the back tire of the Malibu hit gravel and slid into a left hand curve before woods blocked their view near County Road DL.

When they got closer, they could see Turner’s car hit a tree after crossing the centerline and driving through the brush in the ditch. A witness ran to the car to help as he heard screaming and saw smoke.

Responding officers found Turner and Elem lying on the ground near the car. An autopsy found head trauma was the result of Elem’s death. Applewhite had walked to a separate car.

A crash analysis report submitted by Sauk County Sheriff Chief Deputy Eric Van Den Heuvel found that no one in the Malibu was wearing a seatbelt. Elem was thrown into the front console of the vehicle. Applewhite had a sprained wrist and scraped skin.

Turner claimed a vehicle was driving toward her as she tried to turn around, causing her to jerk the car and lose control. Witnesses said there were no other cars nearby at the time of the crash. Applewhite echoed that she did not see any other vehicles at that time.