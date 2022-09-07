Woman sentenced for Lake Delton drug trafficking

The second half of a pair accused of drug trafficking in Lake Delton was recently sentenced in Sauk County Circuit Court.

Brianna S. Schultz, 23, of Holmen, was found guilty March 17 after pleading no contest to a charge of possession with intent to sell up to 50 grams of amphetamines.

Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett sentenced Schultz during a hearing Sept. 1 to one year and six months in state prison. A felony count of maintaining a drug-trafficking place as party to a crime was dismissed, but “read in,” meaning Barrett considered the charge in sentencing.

Schultz was also sentenced to two years and six months of extended supervision. As conditions of the supervision, Schultz must provide a DNA sample, undergo an alcohol- and drug-use assessment and any counseling ordered by her supervisory agent, and maintain absolute sobriety. Schultz is prohibited from possessing any controlled substance without a valid prescription.

The other half of the pair was Edward W. Hatfield, 34, of La Valle, who was sentenced in May 2021 to four years in prison and two years of extended supervision on drug-possession charges.

According to the criminal complaint:

The manager of Tamarack and Mirror Lake Resort called the Lake Delton Police Department over the condition of a unit the pair was staying in. An officer spoke to the manager in January 2021, who told police that there were “needles everywhere” and suspected illegal drugs were present in the room and there was a concern for the safety of staff members who needed to clean it.

Three officers found items related to illegal drug sales and use within the two-level, townhouse-style unit. There was a scale, about 1.5 grams of methamphetamine, storage items for drugs and naloxone, a substance used to slow the effect of an opioid overdose. There were also pipes, a container filled with used needles, a vape pen and another scale.

A number of ledgers found there had names and referenced money spent on illegal drugs.

More than a week later, a Lake Delton police officer found a letter from Schultz while searching a room at Staybridge Suites in another case that referenced Schultz and Hatfield reserving a room at the resort where the drugs were found. Hatfield’s wallet was also found in the unit.