Ah, it’s time to rest and relax in “The River City.” Maybe take in a show at the prestigious Princess Theatre. Maybe peruse the art hanging on the walls of the Carnegie Visual Arts Center. Maybe learn about local railroad history at the Historic Depot and Railroad Museum. Yes, there’s plenty to do in Decatur, Alabama, this time of year.

Fun as all that may be, is not what 67-15 is doing right now in Decatur. Nor 85-21. 3-17, hatched at Patuxent Wildlife Research Center in Maryland, isn’t sitting down for a hearty meal at Decatur’s Big Bob Gibson’s Bar-B-Que. No, 67-15, 85-21, and 3-17 are all whooping cranes that migrate from the Baraboo area south each year to north Alabama’s Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge for the winter.

Hillary Thompson, North American Program Crane Analyst at Baraboo’s International Crane Foundation said that the birds are probably, right now, “Sleeping and eating and roosting for the night in wetlands.” No Big Bob Gibson’s brisket for those birds. No. Maybe, as Thompson said, for the cranes some waste grains from the nearby fields. Maybe some tasty earthworms.

The birds typically spend the winter in Alabama from around November through March. It takes about a week for a crane to fly back to Wisconsin’s breeding grounds. They stay in Wisconsin from around March to November. It’s in Alabama where the feast and live along the Tennessee River. It’s in Wisconsin where they mate, nest, and lay eggs.

67-15 is a female. She hatched June 16, 2015 at the International Crane Foundation. She goes by the name Druid. Druid is an excellent grasshopper catcher.

Her mate is 3-17. 3-17 loves the water. He sticks his head under for long periods of time, to explore or to find food. He’s a bit of a card. He likes splashing around and is rather fearless.

The two started their relationship in earnest in spring 2019. They nested together at the White River Marsh State Wildlife Area in Berlin, Wisconsin. Their first nest, unfortunately, failed. Some months later they were found together at the wintering grounds at Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge.

Back and forth they’ve travelled since, from Wisconsin to Alabama, dependent on season.

It was the fall of 2021 that, although they didn’t nest that spring, 67-15 and 3-17 became adoptive parents of a captive reared chick, 85-21. The pair showed 85-21 around White River Marsh before wintering back down near Decatur.

By spring of 2022 the three were back in Wisconsin. The pair hatched two chicks, though neither survived. 85-21 stayed close to them.

“67-15 and 3-17 seem to be very easy birds,” said Leginia Jenkins. “They stay in grounds making it easier to find them.”

Jenkins should know. She volunteers at the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge monitoring them with photographer Scott Murphy, a machinist by trade.

“They seem welcoming to other single birds,” she said.

Jenkins is a retiree. She worked for 40 years at the nearby General Electric refrigeration plant. She lives about 2 miles from the refuge. The 35,000-acre refuge was established as a wintering area for migratory birds and continues that role. It manages and protects habitat for 12 federally endangered or threatened species, including whooping cranes.

“I started reading about them and learned how rare they are,” she said. “I think it’s really special that some of them choose to winter here.”

When Jenkins isn’t at the theatre in downtown Decatur, or, perhaps, viewing the latest art exhibition, she’s biking at the refuge. She’s done that some 15 years. She likes hearing the birds. Seeing them. Even getting to know them a little.

“After adopting 85-21 and bringing him to Wheeler,” she said, “he has been returning. Hopefully, when he finds a mate, they both will continue to winter at Wheeler.”

85-21, named Yoeme, hatched on June 3, 2021 at the International Crane Foundation. He’s been around his adoptive parents ever since.

“We hope 85-21 finds a mate,” Thompson said. “We hope 67-15 and 3-17 can raise a chick on their own. They can be good parents.”

That has been evidenced by their willingness to adopt other birds, like 85-21. Though they’ve lost their own chicks in the past, Thompson said, “Once they succeed, they’ll do great. Maybe this coming year.”

Jenkins said, “After I learned how to identify them, I was hooked. It’s something about knowing their identity and having the same birds return every year. I’ve really grown attached to them.”

As night descends on the wildlife refuge, the birds roost in the sandbars, careful of predators like bobcats. They rest along the river’s edge. Tomorrow is another day for the cranes to live their lives.

Jenkins returns home, not far from the birds she’s grown to care for. She lives in Priceville and she liked that she spent part of her day with the cranes.

“I feel lucky for this opportunity,” she said of watching the cranes.

Next winter she’ll get the opportunity again. Her friends will fly in, filling the winter sky with their songs.