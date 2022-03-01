Wonewoc woman sentenced for burglarizing occupied home

A woman arrested for breaking into an occupied home while its residents slept was sentenced Thursday in Sauk County Circuit Court.

April Dawn Watson, 42, of Wonewoc, appeared in court where Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett sentenced her to 30 days in jail with Huber release privileges for a count of felony bail jumping. The other two counts, as well as a felony burglary charge, were dismissed but “read in,” meaning they were considered in the sentencing.

Watson was also sentenced to three years of probation in another burglary case and a year for a charge of felony bail jumping. Conditions of those terms of probation include requiring Watson to undergo an alcohol and other drug assessment, submit a DNA sample and seek or maintain full-time employment.

According to the criminal complaint, a Sauk County Sheriff’s deputy was called in September to check on a vehicle parked in the middle of Johnson Road near State Highway 33 in the town of Greenfield.

As the car was being towed, a deputy received a call from a nearby landowner, who said that a woman later identified as Watson had been lurking in his backyard and had continued east along the highway after his dog barked at her.

The deputy saw a patio and garage door were open on a nearby residence. There was a door open on one of the parked cars with items scattered around inside and cash on the floor of the garage.

One of the homeowners said she had been asleep and heard movement, but assumed it was the other resident, who said she had a similar experience. They told the deputy that Watson likely gained access to the house via an unlocked patio door and went to the basement where one of them had been sleeping. They said Watson took cash from a nearby wallet before exiting to the garage. They found a jewelry box and a TV stand door left open.

Watson was found in a field near the edge of the property. Upon arrest, deputies found a set of keys and $20 in random bills on Watson.

