Work van owner robbed at Outlets at the Dells

The Lake Delton Police Department was dispatched to Outlets at the Dells parking lot Wednesday at 1:46 p.m. for an armed robbery.

According to a department release, a suspect in a truck brandished a firearm while breaking into a work van in a rear parking lot. When the van's owner confronted the suspect, the suspect pointed the firearm at the victim while continuing to transfer tools and other items from the work van into the truck.

Officers quickly responded to the scene, located the suspect's vehicle and immediately made attempts to stop it, according to the release. The suspect then fled on U.S. Highway 12 before entering Interstate 90-94 going westbound. Officers shortly ended their pursuit of the truck due to unsafe conditions.

The suspect vehicle is a blue Ford F-250 truck with a black bag over the driver's side window and a large placard in the back reading "Fully Insured," the release said. It had stolen Wisconsin license plates, which read PJ8907.

Officers were on scene of multiple vehicle break-ins at the parking lots of the Outlets at the Dells as well as the Lake Delton Home Depot. The suspect vehicle matched the description for the robbery at the outlet mall in at least one of the cases.

One of the vehicles broken into had a 16-month old Cavapoo dog inside of it, who is unaccounted for at this time. The Lake Delton Police Department is continuing its investigation of the incidents. Individuals with information are encouraged to call Sauk County dispatch at 608-254-8331.