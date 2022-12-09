Basketball games canceled, Wonewoc-Center School closing early as snowfall continues

New Lisbon School District
No cancellations
Wonewoc-Center School
Early dismissal at 1:30 p.m.
Girls’ and boys’ basketball canceled
Elementary concert canceled and rescheduled for Dec. 16 at 1 p.m.
School District of Mauston
No cancellations
Royall School District
Boys’ JV, Varsity and C Squad basketball games canceled
Necedah Area School District
No cancellations
