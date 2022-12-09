 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Basketball games canceled, Wonewoc-Center School closing early as snowfall continues

New Lisbon School District

No cancellations


Wonewoc-Center School

Early dismissal at 1:30 p.m.

Girls’ and boys’ basketball canceled

Elementary concert canceled and rescheduled for Dec. 16 at 1 p.m.


School District of Mauston

No cancellations


Royall School District

Boys’ JV, Varsity and C Squad basketball games canceled


Necedah Area School District

No cancellations

