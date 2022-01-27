$100K bond set after chase ends in crash near Beaver Dam

JUNEAU – A 28-year-old Prairie du Chien man was placed on a $100,000 cash bond Thursday following a chase through Beaver Dam that ended in a crash Wednesday.

Kyle Orr faces a felony count of fleeing or eluding an officer, two misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing an officer and a misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle while revoked.

Orr appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim. As a condition of his bond, Orr may not operate a motor vehicle without the permission of the court.

Orr is accused of leading Beaver Dam Police on a chase through Beaver Dam prior to rolling his van on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the criminal complaint, Beaver Dam Police were advised by Dodge County Dispatch at 1:48 p.m. to be on the lookout for a white cargo van whose driver was wanted in conjunction to two felony retail thefts out of Fond du Lac County. The officer observed the van around 2 p.m. traveling south on Highway 151. The officer believed the van was traveling 80 to 85 mph on 151 before exiting onto Highway 33 and entering the city of Beaver Dam. The van failed to stop at a traffic light and was traveling a high rate of speed. The officer activated his emergency lights and was traveling around 77 mph, but the van was allegedly traveling faster.

According to the criminal complaint, near the intersection of Highway 33 and Vita Avenue the van was traveling between 60 and 70 mph when it drove left of center and into oncoming traffic in order to pass a vehicle. The van drove through the red light at Highway 33 and Spring Street and was traveling about 60 mph. The van continued through downtown and drove through a red light at Front and Center streets and allegedly almost struck two pedestrians.

The van turned south on Madison street and had slowed to between 40 and 50 mph when it neared the intersection of Chatham and Madison streets. According to the criminal complaint, the van passed another motorist left of center into oncoming traffic before going back into its lane. The van passed two other vehicles near Curie Street. The van started accelerating when passing Lake Crest Drive and was traveling over 100 mph while still passing vehicles.

The officer slowed when approaching the onramp for Highway 151, but the van was still traveling between 55 and 65 mph and the van flipped three to four times down the embankment onto the wire fence on the bottom of the ramp. Orr allegedly tried to get the van to drive out of the snowbank, but was unable to do so. The officer commanded him to show him his hands.

The police officers assembled a team to go to the van in order to retrieve Orr from the van. Orr got out of the vehicle and said he did not know who was driving.

Orr was taken to Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam for minor injuries before being taken to the Dodge County Jail.

Orr’s preliminary hearing is scheduled on Feb. 3.