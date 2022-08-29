$1M grant announced for Gold Star Trail

JUNEAU — Craig Thompson, Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, announced a Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant of $1.1 million Monday at the Highway 26 and 33 Wild Goose State Trail trailhead parking lot.

The grant is for design and development of the Gold Star Memorial Trail segment connecting the City of Horicon to the Wild Goose State Trail.

The non-motorized trail will connect communities in central Dodge County and to honor Wisconsin fallen military service members.

Gold Star families, local elected officials, and others were present to highlight the past, present and future of the Gold Star Memorial Trail and its importance.

Dodge County families have lost six members of the military in active duty since 1991. Service members killed in action include: 1st Lt. David Johnson of Horicon; U.S. Army Pfc. Jacob Gassen, of Beaver Dam; Marine Sgt. Kirk Straseskie of Beaver Dam; Marine Lance Cpl. Ryan Cantafio of Beaver Dam; Spc. Michael Wendling of Mayville; and Pvt. Michael Fitz of Horicon. Other area casualties include Pfc. Rachel Bosveld of Waupun and Capt. John Kurth of Columbus.

Gold Star parents Randy and Rose Scannell of Breen Bay arrived as special guests. They are the parents of the late Sgt. Benjamin Edinger.

The trail is a memorial to them and to others who lost their lives in the service of their country.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to increase recreational facilities in the state and we’re happy that this grant will be able to help with that,” said Thompson.

“It’s really awesome how this whole thing is coming together,” said Gold Star parent Andrew Johnson, attending with his wife, Laura. “It takes a lot of people to make this sort of thing happen, and today is a milestone for us. Starting to see the ultimate vision coming into reality is very exciting.”

Glenn Daily, who was not present, is the president of Friends of Dodge County Parks. Stepping in, Jason Roy, Dodge County Parks Superintendent, read comments in which Daily indicated that the Friends have already raised $25,000 toward a $50,000 goal to help pay for the Horicon and Juneau connection.

Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen indicated that she wants the trailhead to be at Swan City Park in Beaver Dam, and is eager for that dream to soon become a reality.

“This is going to help us a lot in promoting Horicon and Horicon Marsh,” said Horicon Mayor Josh Maas. “It is all part of a vision of growth for Horicon and for the area.”

According to Dodge County Community Development Administrator Nate Olson, “This is going to be a great asset for Dodge County going into the future. We appreciate all of the support we have received so far.”

He added, “Stay tuned. There’s a lot more in the works.”

Phase 1

Phase 1 was funded by a half-million dollars in donations and a $310,000 grant from the Wisconsin DNR. The Dodge County Board of Supervisors approved adding supplemental funds for the project. Total cost was about $435,000.

Phase 2

Phase 2 funding is now at about $1.4 million – about 90% of what will be needed for completion.

Phase 3

Phase 3 is completion of the trail from Highway 26 to Beaver Dam.

Phase 4

Phase 4, a marked 2.1-mile bike path through the city of Horicon from Palmatory Point to Whitty Park, had its grand opening on May 27, 2019.

Phase 5

Phase 5 connects the Horicon Marsh Education Center to Palmatory Point.

More Gold Star Memorial Trail information, updates and links are available online at www.dodgeparks.com.