$25,000 cash bond set for vehicular homicide charge against Horicon man

JUNEAU – A 47-year-old Horicon man was placed on a $25,000 cash bond on Monday for multiple charges including vehicular homicide stemming from a crash on Highway 33 last summer.

Daniel Bryfczynski faces additional felony charges of injury by use of a vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance, causing injury while operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance and his second offense of possession of marijuana. Bryfczynski also faces two misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. He could face up to 62 years in prison if convicted of all charges.

Bryfczynski appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim. Seim set several conditions for the bond. Bryfczynski may not use, possess or control any controlled substance without a valid prescription nor be in the presence of anyone who does. He must maintain absolute sobriety and shall not go upon the premises of any establishment whose primary business involves the sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages. He shall not operate a motor vehicle without permission of the court. .

A 50-year-old woman was killed in the crash near Grove Road west of Horicon that happened at 12:52 p.m. on June 16. The name of the crash victim has been withheld by authorities based upon their interpretation of Marsy’s Law, an amendment to the Wisconsin Constitution meant to protect victims that was passed by voters in 2021.

According to the criminal complaint, Bryfczynski said he was coming home after fishing and had fallen asleep while driving.

The initial investigation showed that a Buick sedan was traveling west on Highway 33 and Bryfczynski's Ford truck traveling east crossed the center line striking the Buick.

The Lake Mills woman who was driving the Buick was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dodge County Medical Examiner. A 12-year-old passenger in the Buick, also of Lake Mills, sustained life threatening injuries and was transported to Children’s Hospital Madison via LifeNet Air Methods.

Bryfczynski was the driver of the Ford and sustained serious injuries and was transported to Aurora Summit Hospital in Oconomowoc by Flight For Life helicopter. A 44-year-old passenger in the Ford, also from Horicon, was transported to Marshfield Medical Center—Beaver Dam with minor injuries.

Bryfczynski allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day while fishing but said he believed the effects of the drug wore off. According to the criminal complaint, tackleboxes that were in the boat that Bryfczyski was driving had marijuana and drug paraphernalia in it.

The Wisconsin Crime Lab report also listed cocaine metabolites, ketamine and opiates in Bryfczynski system.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 14.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.