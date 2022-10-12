4-year-old girl dies after being struck by vehicle in rural Beaver Dam

TOWN OF BEAVER DAM — A four-year-old girl was pronounced dead at Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam after being struck by a vehicle on private property outside of Beaver Dam Wednesday night.

According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers received a 911 call shortly after 5 p.m. reporting that the child had been struck by the vehicle

An officer from the Town of Beaver Dam Police Department, multiple deputies from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Beaver Dam Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene. The child was transported to the hospital where Flight For Life was responding for possible transport of the patient. However, the child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation by the Crash Investigation Team for the Sheriff’s Office.