A bit of Beaver Dam Marching Band history shared during Parade of Bands

Abby Heinzen, who was in the Beaver Dam Marching Band from 2009 until 2013, was smiling as she tried on one of the older uniforms on Tuesday prior to the beginning of the annual Parade of Bands program at Beaver Dam High School.

“I’m a special education teacher now at Jefferson (elementary school) and thought it would be good for Green and Gold Day,” Heinzen said. “I would have picked one up even if I wasn’t wearing it there.”

The band department is starting to plan its 100th year celebration. The Beaver Dam High School Marching Band came into existence around the same time that Beaver Dam Middle School, which served as the high school until 1958, was built.

As part of the celebration, the band department is providing options for band members to keep the former uniforms for themselves.

The annual Parade of Bands program brings together musicians from Beaver Dam elementary schools, St. Katharine Drexel, Beaver Dam Middle School and Beaver Dam High School to perform in the Beaver Dam High School fieldhouse. Ten different musical groups are on the gym floor with the bands joining together to perform “On, Wisconsin” as the finale.

“Many of you are at your umpteenth parade of the bands after coming year after year and some of you are here for your first,” Beaver Dam Middle School director Deborah Battenberg said. “You are in for a treat either way.”

The bands started with the fifth grade students who recently started learning to play and ended with the performances with the high school students.

“Along the way, these kids are learning so much, they are learning to play their instruments obviously, but the teamwork, the commitment, the dedication and the cooperation that goes into putting something like this together is just amazing.”

Prior and after the concert, the older uniforms were offered at a suggested donation of $5 that would go back to the band program.

Angela Davis, who is the uniform chair, said the uniforms were pretty popular. They will be selling more at the Beaver Dam High School Spring Band Concert on April 3.

Beaver Dam High School director Kyle Henrickson said there were between 150 and 200 uniforms that they were looking to distribute.

“Many of them are still boxed up for storage,” Henrickson said.

The band program last received new uniforms about two years ago.

GALLERY: BDHS Marching Band concert