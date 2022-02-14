A lifetime of love: Beaver Dam couple celebrate 70th anniversary

It all started on the dance floor.

Albert and Caroline Buss met back in the 1950s when she worked at the Crystal Lake Beach Dance Hall on the east edge of Beaver Dam. On Wednesday the couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

As a young man from the Hustisford area, Albert said it was not uncommon to travel to other towns for entertainment.

“Everyone went to dances back in those days, it’s a shame that era fell apart. All over the countryside there were dances every week somewhere,” recalled Albert. “I met her at the dance hall and asked her to dance, but it didn’t really go anywhere for quite a while.”

Caroline laughed, saying, “I had a full dance card, and if there was a date to be had, I had it.”

The pair reminisced about moving to the sounds of their favorite band, Lawrence Duchow and his Red Raven Orchestra, a larger ensemble with a smoother sound, influenced by the Big Band dance bands.

“Holy cats, I think he had a 10- or 12-piece band -- you had your coronet players and piano and accordion players and the drums and the big horns and saxophones,” said Albert.

Love blossomed, and the couple were wed in a Neosho priest’s rectory on Feb. 9, 1952, with Victor and Rosemarie Buss serving as best man and matron of honor. Two boxer dogs belonging to the priest were also in attendance.

The couple noted the difficulty in finding a church in which they could profess vows to one other.

“It’s different now, but you know, me being Lutheran and her being Catholic, back then they wouldn’t let you in one place or the other if you were the opposite as far as weddings were concerned,” said Albert.

He mentioned they would have been married on Valentine’s Day but moved the wedding date up so his older brother Eddie could celebrate with them before being drafted to fight in the Korean War.

The first place the couple lived together was in an apartment above a Hustisford tavern. Albert was working at Maysteel at the time and joined the Air National Guard.

They eventually moved to Beaver Dam and went on to raise a family of six children (two sons and four daughters) in a large Victorian home on the corner of Beaver and Mackie streets.

“We spent our whole life trimming the hedge and making it square and scraping the house so it could be painted,” their daughter Amy Buss Gettys said kiddingly.

Albert chuckled as he remembered painting the house four times in the 27 years they lived there. In 2006, the Busses built a home on the shore of Beaver Dam Lake.

Caroline and Albert each held a number of jobs through the years. At one time they worked together for West Bend Cookware Company. She found employment at a hospital as a nurses aide and he worked for the state of Wisconsin, retiring at age 55.

“I think the secret to their long marriage is that they both had their own passions,” Buss Gettys said. “He got his pilot’s license and loved to go out to the airport and fly and she was active in the Beaver Dam Community Theatre.”

“I loved everything about the theatre. Doing the costumes and props, being on stage or behind the scenes it was so much fun being with my friends,” said Caroline.

The couple did quite a bit of traveling, and on one trip to California after Albert retired, Caroline found inspiration for their next adventure.

Albert recollected, “We went to all these places to eat where there wasn’t two matching chairs or silverware in the whole place, but beautiful food. When we got home she said, ‘That’s what I want to do.’”

They bought the building at 404 S. Center St. in Beaver Dam and operated the Buss Stop tavern from approximately 1977 to 1990.

“They did a great business when they had the tavern because she was the cook and he was the bartender and they worked well together,” said Buss Gettys.

“It was a good time, but it was a lot of very hard work and was tiring,” said Caroline.

They gained a reputation in town as the place to go for a great Friday Fish Fry. Albert said he remembers one night that Caroline cooked more than 250 plates of fish.

“I had a lady come up to me in the grocery store just the other day who said, ‘You know, I had the best fish fry of my life at your place. I always remember how good the perch were,’” said Caroline.

At the ages of 89 and 93, Caroline and Albert are now taking life easy. Their family has grown to include 13 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

Albert nodded in agreement as Caroline said, “We have great kids, and they’re all here with us.”

The pair celebrated their milestone anniversary quietly together. When their daughter requested to take their picture for a newspaper anniversary announcement, Caroline agreed on the one condition that she would get to wear a tiara.

A crown and tiara were purchased for the couple, because after 70 years together both husband and wife deserve the royal treatment on their special day.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.