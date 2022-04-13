A ‘nickel’ for her thoughts: Waupun mayor looks back at service

WAUPUN — After six years as mayor and five on the City Council, Julie Nickel is moving ahead with her life. It is a decision she is finding tough, but one that she is nonetheless eager to make.

The next phase of her life will allow more time to spend with family and friends, and to get further involved in community projects that she has long wanted to have the time to do.

Nickel is retired after 30 years as a Department of Corrections correctional sergeant. She has been married for almost 31 years to her husband, Mark. They have two married children, John and Bridget, and two grandchildren, John Derrick and Rae. There are also four grand-dogs.

Slowing down after retirement has never been a goal.

“I feel that I’m busier now than when I was working full-time,” she said. “And I want to keep it that way.”

Nickel served on the Waupun City Council as an alderwoman from April 2011. She was appointed mayor in 2016 after Mayor Kyle Clark resigned due to health concerns. Voters elected Nickel to the position in 2017, 2018 and 2020.

Her last meeting is April 19 at 6 p.m. Rohn Bishop III will be sworn into office. A special gathering will follow at Other Bar, 105 E. Main St.

Nickel has served on the city’s Planning Commission, Utility Commission, Parks and Recreation Board, Community Development Board, Transit Committee, Department of Corrections Community Board, Facility Advisory Committee and American with Disabilities Act (ADA) committee. She has also served in various capacities with Union Congregational Church, Waupun Girls Softball Board and on parent teacher organization boards. Mark and Julie are lifetime members of the Waupun Historical Society.

Concerning her reasons for not seeking another term as mayor Nickel responded, “I’m looking for a different passion. I’ve been inundated with requests to sit on different boards and I’m anxious to do that. I wasn’t able to do that as mayor with all of the meetings and my commitment to the municipality.”

Nickel recalled that she has always been involved in the community, from serving the school district during her kids’ growing-up years, to serving the city, to whatever comes next. She is now working part-time for the post office, babysits for her grandkids and will still find time to travel and have fun.

Julie’s mom requires special care, which will occupy some time as well.

Nickel admits it will be hard to step down from her many city commitments.

“I will have regrets in that some of the things we started were held up by COVID,” she said. “As we ease our way out of this pandemic, we’ve had things like the $5 million grant for the senior center. We also have a number of other big projects coming up that will be announced in the next couple of months. Those are things that we’ve been working on for six years. We’re at this point of economic development where I want to be a part of it all. It’s going to be hard to step away from that.”

Nickel estimates that she put in between 25 and 30 hours a week for her annual salary of $10,000. She is known for attending most committee meetings. Attendance is key to having a firm understanding of things happening in city departments.

“I make about $5 an hour but I’m okay with that, because I feel that I’ve given my all,” she said. “What I’ve put out I’ve been given back. This community has been so good to me for the 33 years that I’ve been here. It’s a very giving community.”

Nickel credits City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve for mentoring her through the sometimes slow processes of governing.

“She always reminded me to slow down and think things through,” said Nickel. “She asks, ‘How is this going to reflect on us moving forward?’ I can’t thank her enough. She’s almost like my parent. We’ve had a chance to grow through this together and I’ll miss her deeply.”

Nickel is also proud of the City Council for coming together as many governing groups do not.

“We can argue in closed session but we all come out of it united,” Nickel said. “We always come together, which is something I’m always grateful for. I appreciate those six people a lot. As for the department heads, to do what they do with the budgets they have is phenomenal. I have a lot of, lot of, respect for that.”

She has always maintained a nonpartisan stance toward issues, focusing instead on what is best for all concerned.

“I’m representing the city of Waupun,” she said. “We all have different views and different passions and I don’t want to get involved in that. We’re here to serve the public and we need to respect that. I don’t believe bringing politics into it is best for the city.”

She added, “I try to stay out of the limelight, because the limelight should shine on those who work and do the job here. They made me look good.”

Schlieve is quick to give Nickel praise, and replied in an email, “I’m thankful for the opportunity I had to work with Mayor Nickel. She has a true servant’s heart and her leadership will not soon be forgotten. She will be missed by our entire staff and we wish her well as she looks forward to spending more time with family and friends.”

