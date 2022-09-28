Accessible and Inclusive: Mayville Schools open playgrounds for all

MAYVILLE — Growth and joy can be found in simple play.

The benefits of play have been extended to all Mayville students this school year with the completion of accessible and inclusive playground areas.

Co-chairs of the Mayville School District Playground Planning Team, Jessica Stortz and Nicole Schaefer, learned of the community’s longing for improved playgrounds back in 2018.

At that time, the school district was working on becoming Blue Zones Project approved. Blue Zones Project was a well-being improvement initiative brought to Dodge County by Beaver Dam Community Hospital in 2016.

One way to earn points toward the Blue Zones distinction was to have students participate in a non-food related fundraiser. Stortz suggested that the Parent Teacher Association hold a Fun Run.

The PTA was looking to raise $5,000 for new recess equipment for Parkview Primary and the middle school, and found students were motivated to help. So motivated, in fact, that much to everyone’s surprise that first PTA Fun Run brought in $17,500.

“That was way more money than was necessary to buy hula hoops, balls, chalk and jump ropes,” said Stortz. “So we surveyed the families and found that overall playground improvements were wanted because the needs of all the kids weren’t being served.”

Stortz then reached out to Effie Siomos, one of the leaders who brought an accessible, community-built playground to Beaver Dam’s Waterworks Park in 2013. Stortz, a former educator in Beaver Dam for many years, became acquainted with Siomos when she taught her children.

“I consulted with Effie when the survey came back for advice on where to begin to make this happen in Mayville. The Waterworks Park story kind of inspired us,” she said.

A cross-functional planning team was put together that included: the superintendent, three building principals, the Building & Grounds director, four teachers, a PTA officer, a parent of a child with special needs and a landscape architect.

Schaefer commented that support and encouragement from school families and the community was beneficial as the planning process began and more dollars were needed.

“One of the questions faced when we started looking for funding for this project was ‘Why wasn’t the playground part of the school referendum?’”

The Mayville School District first posed a referendum question to voters in 2015 that failed to pass. After making adjustments, a second one was narrowly approved two years later. That $24.5 million referendum focused strictly on facility-based upgrades and capital maintenance.

“We became passionate about creating a fully-accessible playground for our kids, and people generously responded,” she said.

The multi-phase design project got underway and Phase 1 was realized at the Parkview site in July 2019. About $25,000 of playground equipment was added to provide climbing, rocking and spinning motion opportunities.

“We were really on a good fundraising track when COVID hit and everything shut down, and then we had to figure out what our next plan was,” said Schaefer.

A Fit Core Course was moved up from Phase 3 to Phase 2 because it was less expensive to complete than the main playground. The new fit course is situated at the top of a hill, between the elementary school and the junior/senior high school. Older playground equipment, deemed safe and functioning, remains near the course.

The course was installed in 2021 at a cost of $135,000 and is the only fit course in the Dodge County area.

“One of the unique things about this is it’s made of 13 components and the closest ones like it are indoor courses in Appleton and Milwaukee,” said Schaefer. “The vision of this is to have a place for teens in the community to go outside of school hours that’s safe. Families can use it, too, and the district is really excited to incorporate its use in the curriculum for physical education and also for extra-curricular sports.”

Schaefer called the switching of Phases 2 and 3 a blessing in disguise.

“The blessing was when the district announced it was restructuring its grades and buildings last spring, we could revamp our plan and make sure what we installed here was appropriate for kids in kindergarten through 6th grade,” she said.

The main playground at the new Mayville Elementary School (formerly the middle school) has features designed to be engaging for all abilities and to help develop students’ motor skills, physical strength and social skills. It was completed in July at a cost of $170,500. Schaefer said its asphalt base with rubberized surfacing increases accessibility.

“It’s a lifelong investment for this playground. Equipment could be swapped out or added to at any point in time, and the material that it’s on will stay,” she said.

Parent Nikki Weisensel, who has a son with special needs, said the playground is one of few places where she can bring all her children.

“Even my baby can crawl around safely here, it’s a great space that’s usable for the whole family,” she said.

Weisensel said she appreciates that an occupational therapist was consulted on the design plans. The playground, with its multi-motion equipment and sensory-stimulating areas, is a big hit with her son.

“He’s sensory seeking, so he’s constantly on the move. He loves to spin and he enjoys the music sounds when people play it to him,” she said.

Another popular attraction on the site is the addition of a GaGa ball pit built by Mayville Manufacturing, a student-run high school program.

Stortz said the final part of the playground, which includes a hillside climbing space and roller slide, is nearly finished.

“We have unique landscaping here with this hill. We had to figure out a creative way to use it to our advantage and minimize excavation,” she said.

Schaefer said from a fundraising perspective, the $450,000 playground project is complete. Approximately 50 area businesses contributed, with the school board approving a sizable amount to conclude the undertaking.

“Families raised $65,000 from four Fun Runs and this amazing community came through for our kids,” she said.

Titanium level sponsors of the playground improvements are Mayville Piggly Wiggly, the Ted & Grace Bachhuber Foundation, and Town & Country Construction.

Stortz and Schaefer both emphasized that the new playground areas are open to the public.

“This is for all ages and all abilities, from little kids to adults, to become happier, healthier and more connected to one another,” Stortz said.

A grand reveal and ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new playground is being planned, although details haven’t been finalized. The PTA will hold its next Fun Run on Oct. 14, with fundraising efforts going toward the acquisition of new books for the elementary library.