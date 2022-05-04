Accolades pouring in for Waupun shop: Wind & Unwined honored by FDL Chamber

WAUPUN — Trophies and other honors are pouring in for a downtown Waupun coffee shop.

The Entrepreneur of the Year Award was recently presented to Wind & Unwined Coffee & Wine House by Envision Greater Fond du Lac (the unified organization of the former Fond du Lac Area Association of Commerce and former Fond du Lac County Economic Development organizations).

The business at 310 E. Main St. has been named the Waupun Area Chamber of Commerce New Business of the Year in 2020 and as the Business of the Year in 2022.

According to Tracy Qualmann, Envision Greater Fond du Lac’s senior director of marketing and communication, “The award was instituted as a way of recognizing small business owners who made a difference in their community through investment. These entrepreneurs are creative, work to fill a need, add value to their respective community, and work for the overall betterment of the people and place they serve.”

Wind & Unwined is owned and operated by Jeff and Lisa Collien and their daughter and son-in-law, Brooke and Derrick Straks. The shop was a dream of Lisa’s many years ago.

“We tossed around different ideas of names if this dream were ever to come true,” Lisa Collien said. “I came up with the name Wind & Unwined (wind up with coffee & unwind with wine) and wrote it on a napkin at a restaurant in Door County 10 years ago.”

The Colliens purchased the building on Main Street in Waupun, right next to their other business, Club Fitness, and had planned to expand the fitness center. After much consideration and debate, the pair chose to open the new property as a coffee shop.

In 2018, Jeff Collien and Derrick Straks began renovations to restore the building which included repairing the wood floors and tin ceiling. The majority of the build-out was done by using mostly repurposed wood and other items and signage found in the basements of the buildings. Brooke Straks’ creative talent designed the kitchen and barista area, and also created the drink and food menu. Lisa Collien added her decorative touch, while going to different antique shops throughout Wisconsin.

“As a team we brought it all together,” said Jeff Collien. “The coffee shop has now turned into a destination. Many come from out of town just to check it out, grab their favorite drink or food or to have a glass of wine or craft beer, relax and stay awhile.”

The owners recently purchased the building next door and are restoring that space to provide more seating and to bring in more retail items. It will open sometime this summer.

At a presentation on April 26, Lisa and Jeff Collien accepted the honor from award sponsor Tony Goebel, president and CEO of 5G Benefits.

“It’s always nice to be recognized for all the hard work you put in to get something like this going,” said Jeff. “When we opened it was three months and we faced COVID. That was a tough, tough challenge, but we made it through. We’re very happy to be honored this way, but in fact everything we do is because we love people. We truly believe that downtowns are important to bring the community together and we’re proud to be part of it.”

At the February “Waupunies” Award Night, Waupun Chamber President Craig Much said: “Since opening two years ago, Wind & Unwined has proven to be a success for Waupun’s downtown and the community as a whole. Other downtown businesses have commented on the increased traffic that Wind & Unwined has garnered, which contributes to the overall atmosphere of Waupun’s downtown.”

“What’s more, the Collien Family contributes generously to a variety of activities in the community, which further advances Waupun. With their upcoming expansion into the adjacent storefront, Waupun’s 2022 Business of the Year is showing no signs of stopping in their efforts to make Waupun a better place to live, work, and play.”

A new kitchen opened April 1, and in addition to Colectivo coffee, smoothies, protein shakes, teas and alcoholic beverages, there is also a selection of breakfast items, paninis, sandwiches, flatbreads, soups, salads and baked goods.

“We take traditional café food and elevate it a notch,” said Brooke Straks. “We want it simple enough so it doesn’t scare people away but delicious — something outside the norm.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.