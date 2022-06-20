Albrecht School Apartments coming to downtown Mayville

MAYVILLE — “If these walls could talk” was a phrase uttered more than once as the public toured the Mayville Red Brick School building before the construction dust flies.

The almost century-old school building at 200 Dayton St. is being renovated into apartments and partners Oxeland Group, BYCO Inc. and Second Source Supply were onsite June 9 to answer questions during an evening open house.

Built in the heart of the city, the building’s front yard is Foster Park. A concert in the park provided a festive atmosphere as generations of former Mayville students climbed three flights of stairs while reminiscing about teachers, classmates and years gone by.

The former high school was built in 1924 by Rohde-Kappelle Co. and classes started in the fall of 1925. Thirty-eight years later high school students transitioned to a new high school building.

“We buddied-up before Christmas break, cleared out the classrooms and had to carry all our books to the new school,” recalled a 1967 MHS alumna. “Then after break, the second semester started up there.”

“Up there” refers to the current high school at 500 N. Clark St. The memory of more than 500 students, walking two-by-two with arms outstretched holding books, was one not easily forgotten. It was relayed with a chuckle that the mile-long journey included a steep trek up the Breckenridge Street hill in the snow.

Younger students then moved into the Red Brick School from the neighboring White Limestone School in January 1964. The school became home to the Mayville Middle School until it was vacated in 1997 when a new middle school opened at 445 N. Henninger St.

The school district retained the 1927 gymnasium and a 1950s addition at that time, and discussed demolishing the main school building. In 1998, MHS alumni Dave Thomas, who lived in Washington state, saved the building by purchasing the school proper.

Eventually, the old gymnasium and school annex fell into disrepair and were razed in 2015.

Several people taking the tour expressed regret that the gym had to be torn down. “It had this cool balcony where you could cheer on the Cardinals from above the court – you don’t see something like that anywhere now,” commented one former student.

Several enterprises were explored in the Red Brick School through the years, including the possibility of developing it into condominiums, but nothing took hold. Thomas sold the building in 2019 to Geoffrey Littrel for $599,000.

Littrel, a West Bend contractor, announced an intent to turn the building into apartments. Those plans were derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and he sold the building last November to Andres Lezama, president of BYCO and CEO of Second Source Supply, for $470,000.

Lezama was all smiles at the open house as he listened to the school stories being shared among attendees, including several former teachers.

Jim Bartelt, who said he probably taught 27 years in the building, told the owner he hopes another open house will take place when the renovation is complete.

Lezama told Bartelt that he and the public should mark their calendars for May 2023 to view the final outcome.

“And if you’re interested in an apartment, I can make arrangements for you to get your original classroom back,” he said.

The renovation will have its challenges, as the school was built “about as solid as they come,” but Lezama said the project is personal.

The proposed 22-unit apartment building will be known as the Albrecht School Apartments, named after Lezama’s great grandmother who taught German and music at the school. Several unit sizes will be available: three bed/two bath, two bed/one bath and one bed/one bath.

Lezema said the project began, in part, as a memorial for his grandmother Jeanne Albrecht Young.

“She was an avid supporter and preservationist of Mayville’s history. She loved the Red Brick School and had many stories of her mother’s teaching career there. It is her legacy and passion we honor with the building’s name.” he said.

Renovation renderings and plans were placed throughout the building for people to peruse. Old furnishings and lockers were offered for sale, as well. Doors and cabinets are being sold and repurposed through Second Source Supply.

Lezama said many of the original features of the school, such as its built-in wooden cabinets and chalkboards, are being incorporated into the design plans, and new full windows will be installed. He’s also discovered decorative molding in the entrance stairwell that had been covered for decades by a dropped ceiling.

“There’s character and charm everywhere. We’re proud to be revitalizing this landmark,” he said.

For more information, go to thealbrechtschoolapartments.com.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.