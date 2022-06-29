All-Phase expands in Waupun: Latest growth a sign of success

WAUPUN – Although the expansion of All-Phase Heating, Ventilating and Air Conditioning (HVAC) is much smaller than the $100 million expansion of United Cooperative, it is a sign of ongoing growth, according to Waupun City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve.

United Cooperative and the city of Waupun finalized a developer’s agreement for a $100 million investment in mid-June. The investment will include feed production and processing, and eventually a soybean processing facility in the Waupun Industrial Park on the city’s southwest side.

A developer’s agreement and land purchase for a smaller, but significant, operation were unanimously approved at Tuesday’s Waupun Committee of the Whole meeting.

According to a memo from Schlieve, “All-Phase is a growing business that is generating family-supporting jobs in Waupun. An agreement has been reached for construction of a facility on Lot 6.”

The parcel is located in Tax Incremental District (TID) 9. All-Phase will begin construction of the project no later than Dec. 31, 2022, and will be completed no later than Dec. 31, 2023. The guaranteed tax value (the minimum assessed value of the property for an applicable tax year) is $600,000.

“They’ve been growing. They’ve been generating jobs and the owner (William Wendlandt) has been trying to run it out of his home but they have to get into a commercial space,” said Schlieve. “We have been involved in ongoing discussions and have reached an agreement for the former home of the Community Garden, which is across from the Heritage Ridge Travel Plaza truck stop.”

The land purchase price is $50,000.

The meeting continued with a budget workshop, with department heads sharing their concerns and financial challenges for the 2023 budget.

According to Schlieve's summary: “Department heads will provide an overview of their respective department needs as we work through the 2023 budgeting process. The focus of each presentation will be on challenges the department is facing and needed investments to address anticipated non-routine operating expenditures. We will conclude the discussion by outlining assumptions that we are starting with to build the 2023 budget. As the budget is introduced, a completed set of goals for 2023 will be provided. This is your chance to ask questions about individual department needs and highlight priorities that you believe require focus.”

A key concern for all areas, particularly for the police and fire departments but including the senior center and the library, is staff shortages.

“Staffing is a concern and will continue to be a concern," according to Fire Chief BJ DeMaa. "It is truly reaching critical levels in all paid on-call departments. We are light as far as the total number of firefighters available and are typically in the 11 to 15 range of responders where a minimum of 18 is recommended for structure fires, or going offensive by entering a home. We’re not hitting the recommended number consistently enough. We know there’s a lot of competition for time out there, even when we call other departments for help. They’re facing the same challenges we are as far as numbers are concerned.”

The recently formed Emergency Responder Service is also facing challenges, particularly when it comes to daytime availability.

“Our worst fear is that an ambulance is not available when needed and one has to be called from a neighboring community,” DeMaa said.

Public Works Director Jeff Daane echoed concerns for staffing, indicating that retirements are providing a challenge as well.

“We’ve seen public works projects double over the past three to four years,” Daane said.

Waupun Recreation Program Director Rachel Kaminski added that there are few people other than herself who are qualified to lead enrichment activities at the senior center or other recreation sites when she is not available. Dedicated volunteers do the best they can to fill in, but are not necessarily certified for each of the tasks required.

Schlieve indicated that solutions to those and other challenges may be painful.

"Costs are not lessening and revenues are not keeping up,” she said. “Either we will have to cut back on the services we offer or we will need to start charging for them. Fees need to keep up if that’s the direction we choose to go.”

Budget discussion will continue in coming months.

