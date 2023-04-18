A smiling face may greet those entering Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam after the mask requirement was removed following the last three years of restrictions.

The entire Marshfield Clinic Health System is among the medical providers that have done away with the mask requirement. Marshfield Clinic Health System lifted its requirement on Monday.

“The first day it did feel odd,” Carri Miller said, who works as an RN at the hospital. “I came to work and felt like I was missing a piece of clothing.”

However, Miller said it did not take long for her to realize there was something she had missed more – the smiles on people’s faces.

“It’s all good vibes this week,” Miller said. “The patients seem excited about it.”

Miller said it was good to be able to see the expressions on people’s faces again at work.

Many other area hospitals including Prairie Ridge Hospital in Columbus stopped the requirement earlier. President Joe Biden ended the U.S. national emergency on April 10.

“Reaction to our change in masking policy has been overwhelmingly positive,” Marshfield senior communications specialist Dan Baulch said. “Patients and visitors are also appreciative that we’ve kept masks available for those who still wish to wear one. Staff are collectively happy to see smiling faces again.”

Staff in the ER continue to choose to mask depending on the circumstance, Baulch said. Departments and medical procedures that wear masks as part of its normal practice, such as during surgeries, will continue to do so.

Hillside Manor will continue to require masking as well as the UW Clinics that are located inside of the hospital.

