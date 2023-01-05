Amtrak train stops in Columbus after engine emits fire and sparks

COLUMBUS – Columbus Fire Department assisted on Wednesday evening after a train was required to stop at the Columbus Train Depot due to fire and sparks coming from the engine.

Columbus Fire Chief Scott Hazeltine said that the call originally came in when the train was west of Columbus shortly after 8 p.m. The train, which was traveling eastbound to Chicago, stopped at the train depot in Columbus.

“There was a fire and sparks from the engine, but it went out when they stopped,” Hazeltine said. “We stood by while engineers checked it out, the engine (front of the train) was approximately 150 yards east of the Hwy 73 rail crossing, so traffic was shut down in both directions.”

A CP Rail freight train was also coming from the east, traveling westbound on the other set of tracks, but the trains communicated to each other and the freight train stopped and provided lighting so the engineers could work on the issue, Hazeltine said. Columbus Fire did not get a final determination for the cause.

“We were told was there was a hot power cord, so thinking the cord may have come loose causing the arching,” Hazeltine said. “They fixed the issue, both trains left and we headed back to quarters. This is standard to stand by until the engineers tell emergency responders to come by the engine, because of the amount of electrical energy involved.”

