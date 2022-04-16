An Easter tradition for an area family takes a turn after matriarch passes

A local family is staying connected this Easter with hopes that a tradition will bring joy to their day following the passing of the family’s matriarch last fall.

Carol Gosse died in November following a dementia diagnosis, but not before letting her family know that the basketball tradition that the family cherished on Easter should go on following her death. Gosse’s daughter, Patricia Johnson, was her caregiver at the time of her death and said the family is dedicated this season to make her wishes come true by continuing a tradition that started 25 years ago.

Easter was always Gosse’s favorite holiday, Johnson said. Years ago they celebrated it traditionally with a big meal and all frills the Easter Bunny brings, however a chance game between some cousins changed the holiday for the family.

“It started on a whim,” Johnson said. “We’d gather every year at grandma’s at her small house and were arm to arm.”

Gosse had lived on Main Street, about a block from Lincoln Park. Johnson’s son, Justin Gosse, was about 13 years old at the time. Gosse said that his cousin Eric had brought a basketball and the rest is history. A few family members went down to play the game at the park the first year, and each year it grew and grew until it became the biggest part of the celebration.

Gone was the starchy ham dinner, and meals like brats and burgers or Mexican or Italian food replaced it.

“It became more about the game than anything else,” Justin Gosse said. “You’d eat so you could get to the game.”

Johnson said the family began making themed shirts each year for the teams. While Carol Gosse wasn’t able to participate in the game, she found her own way to help by cheering the teams on.

“One year, grandma went to the grocery store, and they were giving out pom-poms,” Johnson said. “She hid them all the way to the park.”

Growing family tradition

The games became pretty serious, Justin Gosse said. They would do a draft and Carol Gosse would randomly pick two names for the captains. The captains then would alternate their choices until the teams were made up for the game.

“She had a large family,” Johnson said. “She had six kids and 14 grandchildren.”

The family kept growing from there, Justin Gosse said with great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

The competition would start before the game over social media, Johnson said.

Justin Gosse said that over the years the game became more competitive. They even created a trophy out of a basketball-shaped Easter basket to be given to the Most Valuable Player of the game. One year, the game had to be moved to a different park due to snow, but it was only COVID that caused for it to be postponed for a few years.

Her final wishes

Johnson said her mother was a strong, loving woman who divorced in the 1960s after having her first five children before meeting Johnson’s father and giving birth to her. She worked at Wayland Academy for 30 years as a cook and was also a crossing guard in Beaver Dam, who would go out of her way to help the children.

Johnson said that she became her mother’s durable power of attorney about eight years ago. There is a part of the form that allowed her mother to say anything she wanted to her family.

“She said we must continue the Easter basketball game,” Johnson said. “Now the game is in memorial of grandma.”

The game was always important to Carol Gosse, Johnson said.

“Four years ago, grandma was in the hospital with heart issues in Madison,” Johnson said. “She got out of the hospital a day before Easter.”

Johnson said her mother wasn’t able to rest, and it took some convincing for her to enjoy the game without cooking that day. They went out to eat instead.

“We did try canceling that year,” Johnson said.

Justin Gosse said he knew that it was actually his grandmother that got them to come together more than anything, so he brought the MVP trophy for the game to Gosse’s funeral and reminded the family that they needed to continue the tradition.

“We don’t want to stop doing it, and we still want to come together at this time of the year,” Justin Gosse said.

This year’s celebration

Justin Gosse’s home will be the place his family gathers on Sunday. Johnson said there was a special bond between the elder and younger Gosse, so the switch over to Gosse’s home makes sense.

“She loved all of us, but she has a special connection,” Johnson said.

Gosse said that on the other holidays the entire family does not get together, but Easter is when the family is all together. This year they are having tacos.

Family members will be coming from around Wisconsin for the day to Justin Gosse’s home.

“Typically Easter starts at noon, and the game starts at 1 p.m.,” Gosse said. “It gets pretty intense before the game. We say hi and then start trash talking.”

For the most part, the start of the day will be like the Easters of the past with the game starting soon after people arrive.

“We might bring a folding chair and decorate it with pom-poms to represent her,” Johnson said of her mother. “We’ll carry on like we always have done, because that is how she would have wanted it.”

After the game, the family will gather playing songs by Johnny Cash, Carol Gosse’s favorite artist, and remembering her in stories.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.