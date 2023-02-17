The Dodge County Historical Society will be hosting Dr. Gary Maier who will present his lecture entitled "Lascaux Cave – The Famous Cave Scene Revealed" on Feb. 25.

Dodge County Historical Society curator Kurt Sampson said that the lecture is free and open to the public. At 1 p.m. Maier will be speaking about his interpretation of the famous cave art of Lascaux Cave, France.

The age of the cave paintings date back 17,000 years and the cave contains nearly 6,000 figures. These are grouped into three categories: animals, human figures, and abstract signs, Sampson said. These animal images depict in some cases the transition from the natural world to the spirit world.

Some other anthropologists and art historians theorize the paintings could be an account of past hunting success, or could represent a mystical ritual in order to improve future hunting endeavors. The latter theory is supported by the overlapping images of one group of animals in the same cave location as another group of animals, suggesting that one area of the cave was more successful for predicting a plentiful hunting excursion.

Maier offers an alternative and interesting cognitive interpretation of this Upper Paleolithic Art, Sampson said. He demonstrates that this type of art is spiritual in nature relating to visions experienced during mystical and ritualistic trance-dancing by shamans.

