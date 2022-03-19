ANNIVERSARY: Wilkens celebrate 60 years

Wilkens celebrate 60 years

Les and Lynne Wilken of Columbus celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on March 17.

The couple met on a blind date while each attended college in Milwaukee. Les and Lynne were married at Friedens Lutheran Church in Kenosha on March 17, 1962.

They resided in Milwaukee and Kewaunee before moving to Columbus in 1996 and are members of Faith Lutheran Church. Les worked as a mechanical engineer and Lynne was a teacher.

They have three children and seven grandchildren: David (Sara) and children Izak, Rebeka, Abraham and Alice of Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Laura (Michael) Steinberg and children Meghan (Alex) Harris, Angela and Audrey of Appleton; and Timothy of Columbus.