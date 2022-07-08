Antigo man sentenced to prison after not returning rental car

JUNEAU – A 50-year-old Antigo man was sentenced to five years in prison for stealing a 2018 Ford Festiva he had previously rented when he lived in Juneau.

Gregg Mitchell was found guilty of the felony count of theft on Feb. 28. Mitchell appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow on Wednesday for his sentencing. Snow also placed Mitchell on extended supervision for three years.

According to the criminal complaint:

Enterprise Rent-A-Car, W9666 Beaver Land Parkway, reported on July 12, 2019, that Mitchell had rented a car on June 20 and had not returned it. The 2018 silver Ford Fiesta was supposed to be a one-day rental.

Law enforcement was able to get in contact with Mitchell who said that he had returned the car in Madison, but he could not remember the exact day. The rental company did not have any record of it being returned at another location. The vehicle was later located on the street near Mitchell’s building.