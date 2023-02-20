TOWN OF WAUPUN – A 20-year-old Appleton woman died on Sunday following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 26.

According to a press release from the Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office, the Fond du Lac County Communication Center received multiple calls on Sunday at 5:45 p.m. that there was a two-vehicle crash on Highway 26, near Cattaraugus Road.

An initial investigation indicated that a vehicle driven by the Appleton woman was traveling northbound on Highway 26 when it crossed over the center of the road. The northbound car then entered the southbound lane of Highway 26 sideways and was struck by a southbound SUV. After the impact both vehicles came to rest in the west ditch on Highway 26.

The Appleton woman was the only occupant in the car and was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the SUV was identified as a 60-year-old Waupun woman. She was transported to Waupun Memorial Hospital for minor injuries.

Deputies from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office were assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol, Waupun Fire Department, and Lifestar Ambulance.

The southbound lanes for Highway 26 were closed for approximately three hours.

At this time, names are not being released pending notification of family members. Speed and inattentive driving are contributing factors of this crash.