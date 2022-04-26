Appleton woman sent to prison after discovery of half pound of meth in car

JUNEAU — A 40-year-old Appleton woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a 2020 arrest after a stop in Lomira led to law enforcement finding a half pound of methamphetamines in the vehicle.

Tracy Christenson, currently in Outagamie County Jail, was found guilty on Dec. 16 of possession with intent to deliver amphetamine in an amount over 50 grams. Christenson appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Sciascia on Tuesday and was sentenced to the 10 years in prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision.

“This is a high-level drug distributor,” Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg said, who recommended 15 years in prison followed by 10 years of supervision. “She has no lawful means of support and her only job is selling methamphetamine. This is not a low-level drug dealer, and the public wants people like her incarcerated for the protection of the community.”

According to a press release from the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office, on Sept. 24, 2020:

Officers with the Lake Winnebago Metropolitan Enforcement Group – Drug Unit were conducting surveillance on two men that they believed were selling methamphetamine in the area.

The vehicle had just returned from a Milwaukee residence when it stopped at a gas station in the town of Lomira. Officers recognized the passenger as Christenson. The drug unit had followed the defendant and her drug business partner as they traveled to Milwaukee to purchase $7,000 worth of methamphetamine. When arrested, the police located the half pound of methamphetamine the pair had just purchased.

Christenson and Justin Kautzer both provided statements to the police after the arrest. Christenson admitted to moving a half pound of methamphetamine every other day in the Appleton area, according to the release. Kautzer, who has already been sentenced in the case, confirmed the amount of sales. Christenson admitted that she was selling nearly $10,000 worth of methamphetamine every two days, the release said. Altogether, the pair admitted to moving around 50 pounds of methamphetamine in the Appleton area in a matter of months.

Christensen was arrested again for sales of methamphetamine and was also found in possession of a quarter pound of additional methamphetamine after the Dodge County prosecution began. She is being prosecuted in Outagamie County for those offenses. She has an arraignment scheduled on May 9 in that case.

