April activities planned at Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center

HORICON — Spring is taking its time arriving this year, but warmer weather is imminent, and that means many people are ready to get outdoors.

The Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center, N7725 Highway 28, Horicon, is offering programs this month to give everyone something to explore.

Pond dipping is planned for this Saturday and Sunday, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. DNR Wildlife Conservation Educator Liz Herzmann said Horicon Marsh has just as much animal activity under the water as above the water. Participants may encounter mud at this activity, so sturdy shoes are a must.

Guided storybook hikes will take place April 11 and 25, from 10 to 11 a.m.

April’s book is about prairies and the benefits of planting native plants. The hike distance is about 1 mile on a gentle trail.

Stories at the Marsh: Planting the Wild Garden is set for April 14 and 28, from 10 to 11 a.m. Learn how wild vegetation spread their seeds to new locations all without the help of a gardener. This activity is recommended for kids and families.

On April 23, from noon to 4 p.m., the Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center will celebrate Earth Day with an open house. Self-paced activity stations that will highlight some of the most unique wildlife that calls Horicon Marsh home. Explore hands-on with animal artifacts, play games and see hard-to-find critters. Families that visit each station can enter for a chance to win prizes from the center’s gift shop. At 2 p.m., Renee Wahlen of Marsh Haven Nature Center will present a birds of prey program featuring live animal ambassadors. The Explorium admission will be reduced to $2 per person all day, no charge for children age 4 and under.

A spring flower hike is scheduled for April 30, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The marsh has wooded areas home to several species of flowers that bloom in the early spring before tree foliage blocks off sunlight. Search for seasonal flowers that are at their best for a short window of time.

From 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Fridays in April an informal guided walk is offered at a relaxed pace. Each week is a different experience as the spring season brings in returning wildlife and new growth. Exact walking routes and distances will vary.

Programs and events at the Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center are made for all ages and experience levels. The Explorium is open daily to experience the story of Horicon Marsh before heading outside to explore the trails. Visitor Center hours are weekdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and weekends, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

No registration is required. For more information regarding education programs, contact Herzmann at 920-387-7893 or visit horiconmarsh.org.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.