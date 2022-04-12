Area fire departments battle town of York barn fire

TOWN OF YORK – The Columbus Fire Department was called to a barn fire on Highway 89 on Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. that destroyed the structure but the buildings around the barn were preserved.

Columbus Fire Department Lt. Jerrod Fox, who was still on scene at 5 p.m. with the fire department searching for hot spots, said that the barn, located at 7483 Highway 89, was empty and at this time they have not determined what caused the blaze.

“When Chief (Scott) Hazeltine arrived it was fully engulfed with the roof starting to go down,” Fox said.

In addition, there were live power lines in the driveway that made fighting the fire difficult along with the wind, Fox said. The Columbus Fire Department’s brush unit was put in back of the barn in order to protect a house, garage and shed. Only slight damage occurred to the shed.

Columbus Fire Department was assisted at the scene by Fall River Fire, Sun Prairie Fire, Lake Mills Fire, Marshall Fire, Randolph Fire, DeForest Fire, and CLR Fire and Rescue. Beaver Dam and Doylestown Fire assisted at the Columbus Fire Department answering other calls that came in. Adams-Columbia Electric assisted in disconnecting the power. LifeStar EMS were also at the scene.

Columbus Fire left the scene of the fire at 6:40 p.m.

