Area hospitals combat RSV alongside flu and cold season

Respiratory syncytial virus, or more commonly known as RSV, is filling up area children’s hospitals, but the illness, which can affect all ages, is easily tested along with COVID-19 and the flu.

“The start of the flu season has been pretty mild so far here in Beaver Dam, but as you watch the national news, you can see it is already hitting some areas,” Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam Quality Manager Nicole Scharfenberg said. “In contrast is RSV. We are seeing RSV early on in the season. It is hitting especially the younger children especially hard. Fifty-one percent of our positive cases has been in ages 3 and younger.”

Both children's hospitals in Milwaukee and Madison are nearing capacity because of RSV, Scharfenberg said. In addition, elderly patients with RSV are being treated this season at the Beaver Dam hospital.

“Definitely RSV is hitting those vulnerable populations,” Scharfenberg said. “The same type of source control is needed such as good hand hygiene and staying home when you are ill. RSV is a little different because there is no vaccination available for that so it does take that really good source control.”

It is important to remember that parents should exercise cautious when allowing others to handle their baby, Scharfenberg added.

“For hospitalizations we are seeing less than last year which is great,” Scharfenberg said. “People are being able to handle those COVID infections without hospitalization or the poor outcome, and we think that is really connected to the vaccination status. It is very important to get the COVID booster, but with those up-to-date vaccinations we are seeing less of those poor outcomes that we don’t want to see.”

At this point, 51% of residents of Dodge County have completed the vaccine series for COVID and 29% have received the additional booster.

Scharfenberg said that we are moving into a "new normal" with COVID-19, and the hospital has moved to passive screening. This means that people are told not to visit when they are experiencing symptoms but are still required to wear their mask in the building.

Scharfenberg said it is important to stay home whether you have COVID, flu or RSV and testing is available for all three. Primary doctors would be a good source on how to get the test done, but it is also available through urgent care and the hospital’s emergency department.

“Typically most places can test for all three with one swab,” Scharfenberg said. “Home COVID tests are also available."

“Although it seems like the pandemic is kind of over, it isn’t,” Scharfenberg said. “We are just learning to live with it, which is the new normal.”